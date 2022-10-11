WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Stuffs Packing Peanuts Inside Charles Barkley’s SUV in His Search for the Perfect Revenge

NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, who were fierce rivals on the court, are the biggest comedy acts on TNT.

The former NBA superstars have carved out a stellar career for themselves post-retirement in the media. Shaq and Chuck along with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith form arguably the most popular NBA media team in the world.

Inside the NBA has racked up a cult following and is a crucial part of the NBA experience. With pundits like DWade, Candace Parker, and the likes adding further sheen to the crew, their popularity is constantly on the rise.

However, the headline acts still remain the giant duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. The two Hall of Famers has made themselves icons in the industry with their chemistry and hilarity.

They may have been Superman and the Round Mound of Rebound during their time in the league, but their Shaq and Chuck personas are more recognizable today. Pranks, jibes, taunts – name it, they’ve done it.

What about revenge? Especially after a bottle of water was thrown at you? Shaq’s response was not only just but swift.

How did Shaq respond to Chuck throwing a bottle of water at him in the green room?

Shaquille O’Neal did not take well to the Chuckster’s prank on him. The Big Diesel clearly had big plans for revenge and he did manage to execute a ploy quite well.

O’Neal somehow got in his hands the keys to Chuck’s SUV. What better way to irritate a man than to absolutely mess up his car, right?

Chuckster is going to be set back by a total car wash to get all the peanuts out. Having $50 million helps, one must assume. An expensive prank, nevertheless.

Was the punishment proportionate to the prank? Will there be retaliation in the long term?

Charles Barkley never backed down from Shaquille O’Neal

Despite the stark difference in height and sheer gap between their accomplishments on NBA hardwood, Charles Barkley has more than held his own against ‘The Big Aristotle’ on NBAonTNT. while their constant bickering makes for great television, the opportunity for this bickering to even take place is because of Chuck’s wits.

The topic of him never winning a ring comes up way too often but somehow, Barkley gets his own 2 cents in every single time he gets into a war of words with Shaq. It’s safe to say that both Hall-of-Famers have found their perfect matches in terms of debate.

