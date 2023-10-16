Is Stephen Curry Hurt? Warriors Resting 4x Champion Has Dubs Fans Worried Over His And Chris Paul’s Injury Status

The Golden State Warriors took a huge gamble during this past off-season in trading for Chris Paul. It was a massive move that pretty much shored up the point guard position for the Dubs. With Stephen Curry at the forefront, the Warriors now know that if anything happens, they have a respectable backup option in CP3.

Advertisement

That being said, Warriors fans were given a bit of a scare recently. Last night, Golden State took on the Sacramento Kings in a pre-season game. While they won the game 115-121 in Over Time, neither Curry nor Paul featured in the game. This led to many of the Warriors’ faithful believing that their two starting-caliber point guards were injured.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mercnews/status/1713724946973610422?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Fortunately for them, this is far from the truth. Both Steph and CP3 are completely healthy without even a hint of an injury. In a likelihood, the Warriors decided to give the two future Hall of Famers a rest. After all, it is only pre-season, and there is a long way to go if the Dubs have any hope of making it back to the NBA Finals.

One thing is for certain, the Warriors have assembled quite the team ahead of the 2023-2024 season. They have a fair amount of depth in their roster, something that allows for adequate coverage at every position. However, whether or not they find success, only time will tell.

Stephen Curry and CP3 are unlikely to start the regular season with the rest of the Dub’s roster

Stephen Curry and Chris Paul are definitely not injured. However, according to some reports, it is likely they will continue to be rested for quite a while. Given they still have 82 games to go, the Warriors may not be willing to take a chance and as such will have both guards sit on the bench once the season kicks off.

They will join Draymond Green, who suffered an ankle injury earlier this month, just weeks away from the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. Nevertheless, it looks like the Warriors will survive. After all, they managed to secure victory over their Division rivals the Sacramento Kings, despite not having three of their star players. Luckily, the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga stepped up in the 115-121 victory scoring 20 and 28 points respectively.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Nevertheless, fans will be hoping to see all three stars back in action sooner rather than later. This is especially true in the case of Steph, who is the key to any form of success the Warriors hope to have. As a result, keeping him fit and healthy should be the organization’s No.1 priority.

They do not want a repeat of last year, where Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his left lower leg. If Steph is out, the Dubs’ chances of winning their fifth championship of the 21st century reduce significantly.