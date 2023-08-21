Having Been Told To ‘F**k Off’ When Trying To Haze Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal Shares $20,000 Rookie Treatment For Stephen Jackson

It is extremely difficult to make it to the NBA. Being a part of the most elite players in the world is a huge deal in itself. However, for rookies, it is only the start of a long journey. While they may feel accomplished, it is of the utmost importance that the rookies earn their respect. There has been a long and pretty strange tradition of handing rookies several duties and hazing them all around the year. Even the likes of LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and some of the biggest names in the game weren’t excused from performing the tasks assigned to them. While a majority of the players have embarrassing memories from when they were humiliated, Stephen Jackson had a pleasant experience. In a reel Shaquille O’Neal shared on his Instagram Story, Jackson revealed the $20,000 shopping that Steve Smith took him for.

Shaquille O’Neal was drafted by the Orlando Magic and it was pretty safe to assume that he was already the best player. Being the “franchise player” in his first year, Shaq excused himself from any duties that other rookies were compelled to do. However, Shaq is a big bully. While he never got hazed, the Big Aristotle didn’t think twice before hazing the rookies who came after him. Unfortunately, when tried to make Kobe Bryant get some duties done, Jerry Buss told Shaq and the Lakers “f**k off”. In an appearance on Vlad TV, Gilbert Arenas revealed how Bryant was “off limits” and was not to be hazed by anybody.

Shaquille O’Neal shares Stephen Jackson’s rookie hazing story on his Instagram

Stephen Jackson was a member of the New Jersey Nets during his rookie season. But was soon traded away to the San Antonio Spurs. After an impressive first year, injuries would restrict the Forward to playing only 23 games in his second campaign. Sitting on the bench for most of the year, Steve Smith taught Jackson how to act like a true professional.

As seen in the reel posted by Funky Friday, Smith was responsible for making Jackson go on a $20,000 shopping spree. The veteran made sure that the youngster purchased a car and had a good wardrobe. Shaq couldn’t help himself but share this wholesome anecdote on his Instagram story. Take a look at the screenshot of the story in tragicpatek’s tweet.

“The day I get there, $20,000 cash, about $10,000 on me shopping bought me an Escalade. Brand new Escalade. The main reason I bought me the clothes was because I was from Texas and my clothes were too starched and he told me that everybody was going to laugh at me on the East Coast. So he didn’t want me walking around like they’d put me in some Timbs, some baggy jeans. But everything else was out of love and he took care of me,” Stephen Jackson said.

Jackson was never an MVP, All-NBA, or All-Star. However, being a solid role player for several years, the 2003 NBA Champion became a great mentor figure for numerous other players. Even today, the 45-year-old goes out of his way to help any player currently in the league.

Rookie hazing isn’t a sign of disrespect but is a way for the existing players and rookies to kickstart a healthy relationship. Even the best friends of Chris Paul – LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwayne Wade – hazed him in 2006.

Chris Paul was hazed by the remaining Banana Boat Crew members

The Banana Boat Crew is one of the more popular friend groups in the basketball world, consisting of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul. Despite being best friends, Chris Paul was hazed by the other three during his rookie year.

While LeBron, Melo, and D-Wade got drafted in 2003, CP3 joined the NBA in 2005. With the virtue of being seniors, the Banana Boat Crew members didn’t hesitate to give Paul the rookie treatment.

As seen in the hoops bot tweet above, Paul had to carry all of their bags while constantly being teased. Luckily, in this case, Paul became lifelong friends with the players who hazed him.