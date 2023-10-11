Having Brokered $900,000,000 Worth of Deals this Summer, LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Misquoted His Contribution to NBA by $1,000,000,000

Jul 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James (right) with agent Rich Paul during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Paul has become the premier figure in the NBA when it comes to brokering deals for the players. And his client base isn’t limited to the basketball league. Paul’s company- Klutch Sports Group, represents over 200 clients across multiple sports in the United States. In an interview with ‘60 Minutes‘, the agent was asked about the value of deals made to date. He misquoted the number by $1,000,000,000.

Advertisement

As one of the biggest sports agents in the country, Rich Paul has negotiated deals for over 4 billion dollars. In fact, this NBA off-season, he managed to negotiate deals worth $900,000,000. He reportedly makes around 4% of the contract value.

Rich Paul misquotes his total number by a billion dollars

In an interview with ‘60 Minutes‘, Rich Paul sat courtside with the CBS correspondent in a Cleveland Cavaliers game. During the conversation, the reporter was amazed to see the agent’s popularity in the league and how everyone wanted a piece of him. When he asked Paul about the total value of deals negotiated by him, he misquoted the number by a billion dollars. Here is the conversation:

Advertisement

“Bill Whitaker: Do- do you know the total value of the contracts you’ve negotiated? Rich Paul: I would say it’s close to $3 billion, I think? It’s more than $4 billion, but it’s hard to keep track when you’re always on the go. Rich Paul: Showtime baby!”

The agent was pleasantly surprised to know the total value of deals to date. Representing players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Darius Garland, and Draymond Green, Klutch Sports Group has become the go-to agency for players. The agency represents the second-highest number of active NBA players currently.

Rich Paul’s journey has been a roller coaster, and started by selling drugs in the streets of Cleveland. It was in 2001 when his luck changed as he struck up an improbable relationship with LeBron James. The NBA superstar gave him the opportunity to be his right hand, and he started getting involved in the agency business. In 2012, he started his own company, with LeBron as his biggest client.

LeBron James gifts Rich Paul a watch worth $140,000

Within a span of 11 years, Rich Paul has built an empire worth $120 million. Through his friendship with NBA superstar LeBron James and representing many sports athletes, Paul has achieved more than he would have ever imagined. To commemorate his success, LeBron and his friends gifted the agent a watch worth $140,000.

Paul came from humble beginnings as he started with a salary of $48,000 under LeBron James’ payroll. Within two years, he branched out on his own before building the Klutch Sports Group. LeBron James went with Paul, and from then there was only one direction he could go. Today, he represents 35 NBA players and has brokered some of the biggest deals in the league.