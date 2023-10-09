2 Weeks After Adele’s Shoutout, Rich Paul Received $140,000 Bling from LeBron James and Co. in Appreciation of His $4,000,000,000 Deals

LeBron James’ long-term agent and friend Rich Paul has brokered deals worth more than $4,000,000,000 throughout his career. Paul has been dating popular singer Adele since 2021-the couple was seen together during the 2023 Grammy Awards this year as well. The 41-year-old sports agent received a sweet shoutout from Adele from the stage of the Grammys earlier this year. Just two weeks after that, Paul got a special $140,000 gift from LeBron James and Co. for his accomplishments, as revealed in this CBS News feature.

After Adele won the Grammy, the 35-year-old musician gave a shoutout to her partner, claiming that Paul had asked her to not cry if she did end up winning. Two weeks later, Paul was felicitated by LeBron James and a couple of other friends. He ended up receiving a $140,000 watch which particularly wowed the millionaire agent.

LeBron James gifted Rich Paul a $140,000 watch

Now worth a whopping $120,000,000, Rich Paul is one of the most notable sports agents in the world. While it all started with his work with LeBron, Paul has, in recent years, made a number of entrepreneurial initiatives and has a total of 35 NBA players under contract.

Paul continues to be very close to LeBron, who recently decided to gift him a watch to show his appreciation. Paul seemed to be stunned, when he received the gift. A recent 60 minutes feature of Paul revealed the incident:

A couple of weeks later, at his All-Star Game party, Paul’s friends recognized his achievements… LeBron James: This is from us. This is from us. With a $140,000 watch. Rich Paul: Wow. Wow. Wow.

This was just two weeks after Adele had mentioned him during a conversation with Dwyane Johnson, according to Hyperbazaar. The musician claimed that she has never been in love before like she was with Rich:

“She gave him a shout out at the Grammys. Adele: Oh God, Rich! He told- he said don’t cry! If you win anything tonight don’t cry! And here I am crying.”

While Adele obviously could not adhere to Paul’s advice, she went on to reveal that she was as happy as she had ever been. Claiming to be obsessed with Paul, the shoutout proved to be the first of the two pleasant surprises that RP would receive in a matter of weeks.

Rich Paul has brokered huge deals in recent months

Taking LeBron James into consideration, Paul has brokered over $400,000,000 worth of deals for the 38-year-old alone. However, the current offseason has proved to be special for the veteran agent.

He managed to secure contracts worth over $600,000,000 for his many clients. According to HoopsHype, some big deals for notable clients, like Anthony Davis and Fred VanVleet has contributed to the number.

The NBA is expected to rake in a lot of money due to a new TV deal. That has led to some huge contracts being handed out this offseason. This, for Paul, included a $189.9 million deal for AD, and a $130 million deal for VanVleet. That is in addition to a range of other contracts as well.