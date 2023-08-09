Having Drawn in $85,698,368, Lou Williams Took 8 Years to Clear the Air About ‘Dinner With Robber’: “Swiped the Card and Shook His Hand”

Former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick Lou Williams was famously “almost robbed,” back in 2011. A 3-time 6th Man of the Year, Williams earned a massive $85,698,368 in his 17 years in the NBA, according to Sportrac. On Christmas Eve back when he still was a 76ers player, Williams was held at gunpoint by a robber who saw him sitting in a car alone. The incident itself was blown out of proportion by the media as it led to Williams ending up buying dinner for the robber. During an appearance on All The Smoke podcast back in 2019, Williams cleared the air, and revealed that he never ended up eating with the robber.

Advertisement

Williams was a key player for the 76ers during his initial years at the franchise. He was on a 5-year, $25 million deal and was a well-respected figure in the community when the incident happened. The robber ended up deciding against going through with the crime because of his contribution to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lou Williams cleared the air about 2011 robber incident on All The Smoke podcast

Lou Williams had revealed that he had taken the robber to McDonald’s. This led to reports that he had gone ahead and had dinner with the man after he held the player at gunpoint. Williams had posted the following tweet when the incident occurred:

Advertisement

“Almost got robbed today, but homie said he recognized me and the good I’ve done for his hood so that made him change his mind, Wow.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1688326264199745537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Regardless, the actual story was far different. The man changed his mind and Williams decided to pay for his dinner. The two went to McDonald’s where the player quickly paid and decided to leave:

“They made the story as if I Sat down and ate with the robber. No, hell no. That mother***er ordered food, I swiped my card, I shook his hand, I said, “god bless bro but this ain’t the way.” By the time that man was walking in McDonalds, I got the fuck out of there.”

Advertisement

Hence, by the time the man actually started eating, Williams was already gone. The two didn’t end up eating together, and the incident did not lead to any “friendship between the two.”

Lou once received a bag of cash from Allen Iverson

Williams had the opportunity to play with Allen Iverson, who was known for his antics both on and off the court. A huge jewellery aficionado, Williams was handed a bag full of cash and jewellery by Iverson.

The then 17-year-old went through the bag. He even took pictures to send to his friends, according to an interview with NBA.com. When Williams returned the bag the next day, Iverson took out all the jeweller. However, he threw the bag, with the cash still inside, back at him.

Williams enjoyed a successful career in the NBA in the years that followed and made big money. He came close to being robbed a few years later. However, the player will be relieved that he got away by only paying for the man’s dinner.