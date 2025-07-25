Having Earned $410M So Far, Steph Curry Explains Why NBA Players Are ‘Underpaid’

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The NBA is bringing more money than it ever has before. The league signed a new $76 billion media rights deal, and thanks to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), players are about to start raking in the cheddar. But are NBA stars still underpaid? Steph Curry thinks so, and broke down why that was the case during a new interview.

The Chef was asked about NBA player contracts during his latest sit-down with Complex. Host Speedy Morman asked, “Considering what value you guys are bringing, not only to the league but to the organizations, do you think you guys are underpaid?”

It was a well-worded question, as Morman prefaced by mentioning the big contracts that certain superstars get. Steph didn’t hesitate with his answer either.

“I think because the way the CBA is structured right now, we can’t participate in equity,” responded the four-time NBA Champion. “That’s a big deal because it is a partnership with ownership. It’s a partnership with the league. We’re on the short term of that revenue.”

Curry later admitted that some of the supermax deals, like SGA or himself, might sound crazy on paper. However, when comparing it to the revenue the league is generating, it’s still a relatively small percentage.

“Those numbers sound crazy, but what the league is doing from whatever area you want to compare it to … to now is probably 10x that. The idea that we can’t participate in equity while we are playing is a part of why I would say, we are underpaid, because you want to be able to participate in that. In that rise.”

It’s wild that this comes from Steph, since he is one of the highest-paid players in the league. Since he signed with Dub, Curry has earned $410 million dating back to the early 2010s, and is set to make $122 million over the next two years alone. But don’t come gunning for The Chef and thinking he’s ungrateful. He knows he’s blessed to be playing ball for a living.

“I know we are blessed to be at a position where we are playing basketball for a living and these are the types of checks that people are earning. I think it’s all deserved,” the 11-time All-Star stated.

Again, when people hear this from a super-rich player, it might sound like greed. But consider this. In 2010, prior to Curry’s signing, the Golden State Warriors were valued at just over $400 million. Today? $9.4 billion. That’s what a dynasty, led by Curry, can do for business.

“I feel like, hopefully sooner than later, those rules change a little bit. I think we deserve it,” added Curry regarding the CBA.

Few athletes in the world are more deserving of a huge payday. Curry is at the top of that list. He not only put Golden State on the map, he changed the game of basketball forever.