Stephen A. Smith Bluntly Questions Kawhi Leonard’s Future in His Appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Show

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith showed up on the latest edition of Shannon Sharpe’s show Club Shay Shay before the star pairing takes over ESPN’s First Take. While on the show, Sharpe asked Stephen A. about his predictions for the West next season, with the Denver Nuggets promising to be dominant once again. Smith made bold predictions for the prominent NBA franchises in the West, including the Los Angeles Clippers.

Stephen A. had serious doubts about whether Kawhi Leonard could stay healthy enough to lead the squad to a Championship. He even questioned whether Leonard even had a future in the league anymore. The veteran journalist’s words aren’t completely unwarranted.

Ever since his stint with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi has struggled to stay healthy. The past three playoffs have been a nightmare for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, as the two-time NBA Champion has struggled to stay healthy. Smith also commented on the Lakers’ chances next season.

Stephen A. Smith dismisses the Clippers citing Kawhi Lenard’s availability

Stephen A. Smith went into details during his pre-season report on the Western Conference during his appearance on Club Shay Shay. After ranting about Anthony Davis’ questionable form, Stephen A. dismissed the Clippers’ chances next season, “I dismiss the Clippers because I don’t think Kawhi Leonard will ever be healthy.”

He went on to talk about how Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have missed over thirty-eight percent and forty-eight percent of their games respectively for the Clippers. Continuing his rant on the Clippers, the 55-year-old even questioned if Paul George was going to show up for the Clippers like he said he will. He further went on to question the effectiveness of George’s bully-ball tactics.

However, Smith expressed hope for the other team in Los Angeles, expressing his love for Austin Reaves. “First of all, we always root for the Lakers. Because they are in Southern California,” Smith said.

Ty Lue believes Kawhi will be healthy enough to join training camp

Ty Lue was recently a guest on a SiriusXM Radio show. While on the show, Lue was asked a question on the matter of Kawhi’s availability for the upcoming season. The veteran coach replied by saying “We expect him to be ready by training camp.” Lue further went on to say, “He’s done a great job with his rehabbing and getting his body to where he’s trying to get it to. He will be 100 percent by the time training camp hits.”

It would be interesting to see whether Kawhi lives up to coach Lue’s expectations. He has been hinting for a while that he could be ready to step back on the hardwood very soon.