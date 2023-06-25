Having Flaunted A $10000 Wedding Gown, Dennis Rodman Spills The Beans On His Sisters Forcing Him Into Dresses As A Child

Apr 01, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Dennis Rodman during a ceremony retiring his jersey during an NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls at The Palace. Chicago won 101-96. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman is remembered by many for his eccentric life and infamous personality. The five-time NBA Champion admittedly claims that this was due to the lack of a male figure in his life. The Worm’s father had abandoned him and his family when he was just three years old. As a result, Rodman was surrounded by women throughout the formative years of his life. In fact, his sisters would often dress him up like a guy. This probably explains some of his effeminate clothing choices as an adult, including the time he wore a $10,000 wedding gown.

The five-time NBA Champion wore the gown in 1996. It was his way of promoting his then-upcoming memoir, Bad As I Wanna Be. Additionally, Rodman announced that he would be marrying himself, a move that officially started his “rockstar” phase. And, as he explained in an interview with VladTV, his comfort with this came from growing up with two younger sisters.

Dennis Rodman claims he felt “gay” when his sisters dressed him up as a child

Over the years, Dennis Rodman has gained a reputation as one of the more outlandish celebrities in sports. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t your regular run-of-the-mill athlete. He liked to party and often expressed himself in what was considered to be bizarre ways.

For starters, perhaps the most noticeable thing about his eccentricity was his fashion sense. The Worm would often be spotted wearing feminine clothes and in 1996 he made headlines when he wore an entire wedding gown. In many ways, this was just a PR stunt, after all, he wore the gown to a promotional event for his book, Bad As I Wanna Be.

Years later, Dennis has shed some light on why he likes wearing women’s clothes. In an interview with VladTV, Rodman explained that growing up he lacked a male figure in his household. As such, his two sisters, Kim and Debra often dressed him up, something he was initially uncomfortable with and even referred to as “gay”. However, as he grew older, his outlook on this started to change.

“Yeah man… that was so g*y. Every time I see them I say, ‘Oh lord! It brings me back because there was no male figure. I said earlier there was no male figure so they just dressed me as a girl and stuff like that. So I really didn’t fall into that mold. Because I could have really gone in that direction, but for some reason, I didn’t do that. I guess something changed in me when I started playing basketball.”

Basketball was a huge part of Rodman’s life and helped shape the human being he is today. In fact, the world may have never known of his eccentricities if it weren’t for a growth spurt he had at the age of 20.

The Worm had a huge eight-inch growth spurt when he was 20 years old

Dennis Rodman is undoubtedly one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. Known for his tenacious rebounding, The Worm’s size and strength made him a defensive monster. However, this may have never come to pass if it weren’t for an eight-inch growth spurt he had at the age of 20.

Growing up, Rodman was not that great of a basketball player. But, right as he was about to enter college, he jumped from 5’11 to 6’7 completely enhancing his game.

A growth spurt of that magnitude at that age is practically unheard of. That being said, NBA fans around the world will be thankful for it. After all, it allowed them to watch one of the best players to ever pick up a basketball.