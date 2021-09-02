"Been grinding to get back to who I was... It's gonna be a beautiful thing when I do": Warriors' Klay Thompson talks about his return during the 2021-22 during his boat Instagram live

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson talks about the upcoming season and his return to action, gives fans more to be excited about

The NBA season starts in 46 days. Yes, you read that right. 46 days till we see our favorite stars back in action. A lot of teams have a lot of things to look forward to this season. However, one can argue no fan base is as excited as the Dubnation. This season is special for us, in more ways than one.

Stephen Curry finished the previous season on one of the hottest streaks of his career. It would be incredible if he picks up right where he left off. We have Andre Iguodala back amidst us. We have quite a lot of promising young talent. However, the thing which excites us the most is the idea of Klay Thompson suiting up in a Warriors jersey once again. After 2 years of being sidelined with injury, Klay is all set to make a comeback soon, and we cannot be more excited.

Klay Thompson talks about his return, promises a sight to behold

Klay Thompson’s game was one of the most beautiful things in the NBA. His pure jump shot is a thing of beauty. After being out for two years, Klay is more excited than the fans to make his return. On his latest Instagram live, Klay was riding his boat to the training facility, where he talked about the upcoming season.

For someone whose passion is basketball, staying away from it for two years has been chipping at Thompson. Nevertheless, optimistic about his return, Klay promises us beautiful things once he’s back on the basketball floor.

Apart from the same, Klay also talked about his gym plans, and how he plans to knock down 500 shots in practice today.

It is heartwarming to see Klay stay so positive and make giant leaps in his return. The day Klay plays his first game back with the Warriors would be a day no Dubs fan would like to miss.