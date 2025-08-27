“We Were in New York!”: Tyrese Haliburton ‘Does Not Condone’ Being Nicknamed ‘The Haliban’ by NBA Fans

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton is a highly entertaining player to watch on the court, except if you’re cheering for the other team. The Pacers star had the greatest string of clutch postseason performances we’ve ever seen in this past season’s playoffs, making one dagger after another to break the hearts of the Bucks, Cavs and Knicks.

The basketball gods robbed us of the opportunity to see Haliburton punctuate his Cinderella run with one final performance for the ages in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, as he heartbreakingly went down with a torn Achilles after coming out red-hot against the Thunder with nine first quarter points.

No group has been more psychologically scarred by Haliburton than fans of the New York Knicks. It’s now been two seasons in a row that Hali has eliminated Jalen Brunson and company from the playoffs, causing him to replace Trae Young as the object of Knicks fans’ derision.

Despite years of practice, Knicks fans don’t take losing well, and so they’ve given Haliburton a rather unfortunate, if macabrely clever, nickname: Haliban, for the way he has continually terrorized them.

Haliburton appeared on the most recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, and while talking about what it’s like playing in front of such a hostile Madison Square Garden crowd, he was asked by cohost Mike Majlak about the Haliban nickname.

“Obviously the Taliban is a terrible group of people,” Hali said, as he laughed in embarrassment. “And it’s unfortunate that on social media it’s become the thing. Obviously I can never publicly acknowledge it or respond. People will come in my Twitch chat and just spam that.”

Logan Paul was a little slow on the uptake, and he asked, “Wait, they call you the Haliban because you’re a terrorist on the court? That’s the thing?”

“Yeah, but we were in New York!” Haliburton said, pointing out how much worse it made the nickname due to the city’s connection to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “Unfortunate. I do not condone that. I do not condone that at all. I can tell people, ‘Don’t call me that,’ but that doesn’t stop them.”

Haliburton has become one of the NBA’s rising stars not only for his clutch play, but for his winning personality, and he demonstrated it here in the face of a question that could have really gone sideways. Just as he did in his hilarious post-Olympics Twitter post and heartfelt message following his Achilles surgery, he handled a difficult situation beautifully.

The Pacers have already ruled Haliburton out for all of next season, but he’s still staying busy. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones last month, he’s been rehabbing with fellow Indiana star Caitlin Clark, and this past weekend he hosted a youth basketball camp for over 300 Indianapolis-area kids. Doesn’t sound particularly Talibanesque, does it, now?