Jordi Fernandez Responds to Cam Thomas’ Harsh Comments About Nets

It wouldn’t be the NBA without a little bit of drama, even from teams that are lower on the totem pole of competitive relevance. The Brooklyn Nets have actually been in headlines the last day, but not for reasons on the court. The franchise just got chewed out by former player Cam Thomas, who was recently sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In an interview with the New York Post, the 24-year-old guard suggested that the Brooklyn organization gave up on him, similar to how they give up on most of their prospects. “That’s just who they are, they don’t believe in nobody,” claimed Cam. It sounded like an attack when really he was just blowing off some steam.

Thomas did tell the Post that he was ready to move on, especially since he was now in a new city and ready to do some damage. “I don’t know. They always thought something was better, I guess. I don’t know. Always chasing something,” he added. Well, these comments got around to Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, and he had a response locked and loaded.

“We wish Cam the best. We loved him while he was here. We hope that he does very well where he is. I don’t know if he has the right to speak about others,” Jordi told the NBA media after fielding a question on the topic. And while that is probably true, you can’t help but feel like he felt personally attacked by Thomas’ words.

Jordi Fernandez’s response to Cam Thomas saying that the Nets “don’t believe in nobody”: “We wish Cam the best. We loved him while he was here. We hope that he does very well where he is. I don’t know if he has the right to speak about others. We’re happy with the guys we have… pic.twitter.com/ES95emmrdE — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 5, 2026

And that’s because the Nets have been fairly irrelevant since the Durant, Kyrie, and Harden experiment ended in the Playoff landscape. They aren’t competitive. They don’t draw a plethora fans and their constant tanking has led to a lack of interest.

“We’re happy with the guys we have here. I believe that everybody here can help us with what we have planned. And we wish nothing but the best for him,” Fernandez added. This was hard to even take serious. If what the Nets have been doing is all apart of their plan, then they need to throw out the book.

And while these comments will disappear or get overtaken by the next hot gossipy headline, the lasting effect of what Cam said will need to be monitored. Because while Fernandez made history as the NBA’s first Spanish coach, his record doesn’t scream the solution.

The goods news for the Nets is that the 2025-2026 draft class is looking like one of the fiercest in draft history. A future franchise player could potentially be living in that rotation. The bad news? Small chance they’ll want to live in the vortex that is the Nets.