“Jimmy Butler said he’d get me a ring in 2020 against LeBron James”: Dwyane Wade recollects the Heat star’s promise of winning the Bubble Championship even before the playoffs began

Back in 2020, during the Orlando Bubble, Jimmy Butler promised Dwyane Wade that the Miami Heat would end up winning the 2020 championship.

For the majority of the 2000s and early 2010s, the Miami Heat has been a winning franchise. Winning 3 championships in 5 seasons over a 9-year span, the Florida-based organization has seen some incredible players – Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and even the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in the recent past.

After their colossal failure against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 Finals, Eric Spoelstra’s boys have had rather underwhelming performances. Between 2015-2019, the Heat managed to advance to the postseason merely twice – a second-round exit (2016 playoffs) & a first-round exit (2018 playoffs).

However, back in the 2020 Orlando Bubble, Jimmy Butler and co. shocked the entire association when they had one of the most splendid playoff run – 4-0 vs Pacers, 4-1 vs Bucks, and 4-2 vs Celtics. Unfortunately, Miami couldn’t end up lifting the 2020 title, losing to LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers.

“Even before the playoffs started, Jimmy Butler told me he was gonna give me a ring”: Dwyane Wade

Despite not winning the franchise’s 4th championship, the Heat was definitely sensational all playoffs long. And in the Finals, they sure did give LAL a run for their money.

Losing to the Purple & Gold 4-2, Jimmy Buckets had a rather exceptional outing when it mattered the most. In that Lakers-Heat series, Jimmy put the team on his back and averaged a staggering 26.2 points, 9.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 steals.

we don’t talk about the 2020 finals enough. jimmy butler put the heat on his back and took a much better team to 6 games. pic.twitter.com/hl3M2XsCVg — ✰ (@nbatrend) August 24, 2021

What is more impressive is that Butler, even before the postseason started, stated that he was going to lead Miami to win. Wade revealed in a recent “Road Trippin’” video:

“Jimmy told me at some point in the bubble he was gonna give me a ring. That was way before, that was like before the playoffs started.”

Miami was one shot away from advancing to the NBA Finals this past 2022 playoffs. With the majority of their squad being the same as last campaign’s, Butler won’t catch a break until he lifts that coveted Larry O’Brien trophy.

