Having Once Gotten ‘Fleeced’ By Kevin Hart Hart of $1,000, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Assaulted Him For A ‘Prison Experience’

Shaquille O’Neal has always used levity as a way to ease the tension. He knows that he’s quite the imposing physical threat. Being over 300lbs on any given day along with being a hulking 7-footer would make anybody a bit nervous about how they conduct themselves around him.

O’Neal however, does what he can to try to make everybody feel comfortable around him. He’s quite literally the definition of a ‘gentle giant’ and he’s proven this on many occasions. Don’t get it twisted though as when need be, he most definitely turned up the aggression during his 19-year playing career.

One thing Shaq has always indulged in is self-derogatory humor. While he doesn’t crack all too many jokes on himself, he’s completed alright with comedians going at him on stage. Aries Spears, Kat Williams, Kevin Hart are only a few who have hilariously gone at Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal performs quite the uncomfortable act on Kevin Hart

Shaquille O’Neal, as mentioned before, is always up for a good laugh. Though, he might’ve taken it a bit too far on this particular occasion. While linking up with Kevin Hart, a man who seems to be half his size, Shaq bends decides to bend him over on the hood of a car and thrust into him from the back.

The reason as to why ‘the Big Aristotle’ performed such an act in public was to show Hart what would happen to his ‘little a**’ in prison. Kevin looked equally as confused as the rest of us onlookers as to why he randomly did this to him.

Of course, it was all in good fun but is it really fun when a 7-foot man does something like this to you? The comedic legend certainly must’ve thought so as the two are on good terms even to this day. Hart even ‘fleeced’ Shaq of $1,000 on IG Live after betting his son would cry after seeing the Lakers legend’s face.

Shaquille O’Neal is an honorary police officer

Shaquille O’Neal was named an honorary US Deputy Marshall by the Los Angeles County in 2005 after he had attended the Los Angeles County’s Reserve Academy. Upon getting traded to the Miami Heat, he would actually track down a man who was involved in a hate crime fueled by homophobia.

He would then become an honorary Miami Beach police officer and receive $1 a year as his annual salary.

