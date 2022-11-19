Shaquille O’Neal, Who Himself Burned through $9 Million Paycheck in a Day, Ridiculed Chris Bosh’s $118 Million Contract

Two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh is conceivably the most disrespected NBA ‘Hall of Famer’ to have played in the league. Bosh was selected as the fourth pick by the Toronto Raptors in debatably the most skilled draft class in NBA history.

Having arrived in Toronto as a mere teenager, the 38-year-old was an integral piece in the franchise accomplishing as much success as they did during the decade.

Chris Bosh represented the Raptors five times as an ‘All-Star’. In addition, he was named to the All-NBA second team in 2007 for his incredible displays, during his seven-year stay with the franchise.

To put things into perspective, following his departure from Toronto, Bosh went on to play an integral role in guiding the Miami Heat to two NBA championships.

Albeit, he played third fiddle, the sacrifice he made, was significant to the triumphs the organization experienced. Given the facts, it would be ill-advised and imprudent for any individual to criticize him. Well any individual but, ‘Shaq’.

Shaquille O’Neal has once again critiqued yet another big man.

Shaquille O’Neal has made the front page time in time out, for his ruthless evaluations of certain NBA legends and ‘Hall of Famers’, often questioning their credibility.

His latest victim, Chris Bosh has seen his entire NBA tenure and ability being brought into question. O’Neal has provided* his scathing* assessment of Chris Bosh, and needless to say, it isn’t pretty.

O’Neal, in his book Shaq Uncut, stated-

“Some guys come into the league without a ton of props, so there’s not a whole lot of pressure on them. Then they sign a big deal and all of a sudden they are thrown into the spotlight. Chris Bosh is like that. He’s getting all this attention, so he starts believing he’s really that good. C’mon now. We know better. He’s a player who can put up some numbers, but he’s not an elite player. He was in Toronto eight years and they were never a factor, never a playoff team. Don’t get with those other two guys and start pounding your chest. I ain’t buying it, and I’m not the only one.”

Ironic coming from someone who burnt through $9 Million in a day. The fact of the matter is players are compensated based on the value they provide to a certain franchise. The value takes into account skill, ability, and mettle amongst other key factors.

Both of which, Bosh excels at. So to say that he was not worthy or deserving of the contract is a slap in the face to his accolades and Bosh himself.

But If you’re a four-time NBA champion like ‘Diesel’, you do have the authority to critique, no matter how forthright and insulting it could be. Regardless of if your opinion will be validated or not.

However, ‘Shaq’ has also defended Bosh from scrutiny.

Chris Bosh and his eminence!

For the newer generation of NBA supporters, apart from his diverse offensive skillset as well as his colossal defensive presence, which is impeccable, to begin with, it’s his selflessness and sacrifice to step back and hand over the reins of the kingdom to Dwayne Wade and LeBron James.

Mind you this isn’t to say that Bosh was the primary choice, to begin with, but to think he wouldn’t be fully capable of being an outstanding first option is just folly.

The 11-time NBA ‘All-Star’ has no doubt been engraved into the history of the sport, having been inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2021. A fitting end to a phenomenal career.

