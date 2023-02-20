WATCH: Rush Hour Star Chris Tucker’s Comical Impersonation of Michael Jordan is More Realistic Than you Think

Chris Tucker, one of America’s most loved comedians and star of the Rush Hour trilogy, was in Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star weekend. The TNT crew asked him to join the broadcast alongside Ben Affleck. During his few minutes, he narrated stories of Micahel Jordan.

And he gave us an absolutely comic imitation of His Airness. Not only was Tucker happy to talk about Jordan. However, his actions and representation tell us more about MJ than meets the eye.

Of course, he was in the presence of Ben Affleck, who is producing and starring in a movie about how Phil Knight, Sonny Vaccaro, and Nike poached Jordan in 1985. Tucker is also credited in the movie but we don’t know his role yet.

Chris Tucker’s impersonation of Michael Jordan will leave you in splits and it is more real than you think

Just take a look at Chris’ impersonation. Down to the tone and the facial expression, the comedian nails it. And his dialogue is typical of Mike, whom we have heard about.

Chris Tucker with a Michael Jordan impersonation lmao pic.twitter.com/IAnyaiEsvw — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) February 18, 2023

From being unable to take a joke and threatening to kick Chris Tucker out of his golf course, we think the Rush Hour star’s impersonation is not just an impersonation. It might have been inspired by real-life events.

Both Ben and Chris were very active in promoting their movie AIR.

Ben Affleck’s impersonation of Chris Tucker is equally hilarious!

Since we’re on the topic of impersonations, Chris Tucker himself was imitated by Ben Affleck! Here take a look!

It had been a while since we saw Tucker and seeing him during the weekend was special. Thankfully, we got treated to a hilarious instance.

As for Michael Jordan, he might have even seen the impersonation and not been too happy about it.

