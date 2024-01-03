Having Picked Michael Jordan Over LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal Scraps ‘Old’ GOAT Argument With Stephen Curry as Latest Frontrunner

Shaquille O’Neal loves debates, especially about the hierarchies in the NBA. However, the latest debate he sparked with his opinion is inarguably among his most controversial. After Stephen Curry hit a game-winning three against the Boston Celtics last month, O’Neal pondered whether the Golden State Warriors superstar has a case of being among the best basketball players of all time.

In the post-game discussion on NBA on TNT, O’Neal said:

“I’m wondering if it’s time to start putting him as the best player of all time — in the conversation. Is it time to just put him in the conversation?”

Co-host Kenny Smith questioned O’Neal whether he would rank Curry above him in the conversation about the best player of all time. The three-time NBA Finals MVP without hesitation responded affirmatively, even claiming the Warriors superstar is “way better” than he was.

“I played 20 years, watched 20 years before that, and I’ve never seen a guy like him. And he’s doing it consistently. And he has championships.”

When asked if he would rank Curry above Michael Jordan, O’Neal retracted and said he isn’t ranking the Warriors superstar as the best player of all time but is wondering whether his resume warranted a case to be in that conversation.

A Shaquille O’Neal fan page on Instagram entertained the four-time NBA champion’s argument and created a video putting forth Curry’s case as the best player ever. O’Neal recently shared the video on his Instagram stories.

Curry’s impact on the game is undeniable. His resume warrants a debate about whether he is the best point guard ever. However, that’s where the conversation should stop. Curry ranks 34th on the list of the NBA’s all-time leading scorers. He has four NBA titles but only one NBA Finals MVP. He’s a two-time NBA MVP, which ranks joint-ninth, sharing it with six others.

Curry’s three-point prowess is undeniably the greatest in NBA history. However, considering all other factors, his case as the best player ever isn’t strong enough to crack the top-five list. He still has time to climb higher, but it seems unlikely he’ll achieve enough accolades to claim the throne of the NBA’s best player ever.

Surprisingly for many, LeBron has also found himself in the GOAT debates of Shaquille O’Neal. Whenever asked to choose between MJ and Bron, the Lakers legend has often picked Jordan, but there was a phase when Shaq advocated for the 39-year-old. Now, LeBron seems to be out of Shaq’s GOAT list and is replaced by Steph Curry.

Shaquille O’Neal’s definitive answer to the GOAT debate

Shaquille O’Neal loves sparking debates. But when push comes to shove, his answer in the greatest of all-time discussions is pretty straightforward. In July 2023, he shared a post listing 21 reasons why Michael Jordan is the greatest player in NBA history. Unsurprisingly, the Bulls icon’s stacked resume is too hard to debate against, even for O’Neal.

O’Neal admitted during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast that Jordan is the greatest in his books, followed by Julius Irving, better known as Dr. J.

While O’Neal loves sparking debates, it’s clear that in his book, Michael Jordan is yet to be surpassed.