Despite Gloomy NASCAR Cup Season, How Stewart-Haas Racing Has Changed for the Better

For Stewart-Haas Racing, the wins have been hard to come by for quite some time. They didn’t win a single race in 2023 and lost the likes of Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, and a whole bunch of huge sponsors including Anheuser-Busch. But as far as Chase Briscoe is concerned, it’s the best time he has had in the team’s Cup Series program so far. The 29-year-old came into the team’s Cup fold in 2021 and believes the camaraderie among teammates and other members is at its highest.

“I feel like it’s the best it’s ever been truthfully since I’ve been at SHR. I can’t speak to when they won all those races the one year cause I was on the Xfinity side but as far as the Cup side goes, this is by far the most the teams have gotten along, the drivers all worked together really well, there’s a camaraderie in the building and it’s just been way different,” Briscoe said ahead of Kansas.

The 2010s were a very good time for the organization as Tony Stewart and Harvick picked up multiple race wins and championships in that time. However, ever since the turn of the decade, the once-Ford powerhouse has struggled big time. Forget fighting for championships. winning races has proven to be a massive challenge and 2023 was perhaps one of their worst seasons ever. A lot of people were doubtful of how the team would perform this year with their new-look driver lineup.

Chase Briscoe hails Stewart-Haas Racing’s team efforts despite being winless

According to the driver of the #14 car, the closeness in age in all the drivers at SHR has played a part. Everyone knows that the chances of fighting for a race win will be few and far between and that it would be a big deal for the team if anyone wins a race. With the Next-Gen car, passing has proved to be a big challenge so helping out each other by pushing them up the track to pass others is the best way that at least one SHR driver can hopefully take the checkered flag sometime this season.

“I just feel like we work really well together. In the past I feel like our company has probably been 4 independent teams a lot of the time and it worked for a really long time like that but now with the Next-Gen era, you have to work together and that’s where I feel like our company has done a way better job this year, just working all of our cars together and I feel as a group, we have run closer together on speed than what we probably haven’t in years past,” Briscoe added.

If the team does manage to edge a victory out, it will be celebrated like a championship and that will be a beautiful moment.