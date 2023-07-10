Having Pocketed $120,000,000 As a 24 Year Old, Shaquille O’Neal Proudly Shares Anthony Edwards’ $260 Million Contract with Timberwolves

The 2023 free agency has been one of the most eventful offseason starts in modern NBA history. Many players have signed max contract extensions with their respective teams. Shaquille O’Neal has been very vocal about players in the league getting their dues. Recently, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton signed a massive $260,000,000 five-year max rookie extension, which seemed to make Shaq very happy. On the other hand, O’Neal echoed former player Stephen Jackson’s displeasure with Russell Westbrook getting only $8,000,000 in a two-year deal. Recently, the Big Diesel also addressed Anthony Edwards signing his $260 million rookie extension with the Timberwolves.

When Shaq was just 24 years old, he signed a massive seven-year $120,000,000 deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. That kind of a deal was unprecedented in 1996 when the Diesel joined the LA side. Perhaps the Ant-Man’s deal reminded him of his own max contract signing.

Shaquille O’Neal proudly shares the video of Anthony Edwards signing a $260 million contract

Shaq shared the video of Edwards signing his contact papers, followed by a big round of applause from his family and members of the Timberwolves organization. Edwards joined LaMelo Ball in signing the max-contract extension this summer. The coming season would be the last year of Ant’s rookie deal, where he would earn $13.5 million. His new max contract is all set to come into effect in the 2024-25 season. Under the contract, the deal would reach its full potential only if Ant fulfills certain contingencies, like making it to the All-NBA team.

With the 21-year-old signing his max contract, the Timberwolves have now three max contract players. Karl Anthony Towns has five years left in his extension and Rudy Gobert has three.

Anthony Edwards wants to be greater than Michael Jordan

As a 21-year-old basketball player, there are two things that Anthony Edwards doesn’t lack. The confidence and the talent to play basketball at the highest level. Shooting from beyond the arc, making mid-range jumpers, and slamming poster dunks, the young blood possesses every quality of a future superstar in the league.

Above all, Edwards is a winner, and he recently told Michael Grady, the announcer for the Timberwolves, that he wanted to be the greatest shooting guard in NBA history. Michael Jordan, who is largely considered the GOAT in the NBA community, was a shooting guard as well. Eyeing for that greatest shooting guard position would basically mean that the 2023 All-Star is eyeing to attain the GOAT title by the time he hangs up his shoes.

With that kind of confidence in himself, Edwards is no doubt going places. His confidence can appear to be a little bit cocky, but he has the game to back up his words.