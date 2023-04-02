21 Years On, Rookie Bronny James Is Expected To Earn More Than Billionaire Father LeBron James

HomeSearch

18-Year-Old Bronny James Is Expected To Earn More Than Billionaire Father LeBron James

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) with father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The McDonald’s All-American Game took place on 28th March, with the East edging a 109-106 win over the West. There were 24 highly sought-after High School Athletes in Houston for the event, including Bronny James. Bronny made his way to Texas with a four-star high school rating.

However, his performance in the game helped him raise his stock, and now he is touted as a five-star prospect. He scored 15 points in 19 minutes, and also had four assists and two steals to his name. All of his points came from beyond the 3-point line.

Heading back home, Bronny has a big decision to make. He needs to take a call on where he will take his talents to after finishing his senior year at Sierra Canyon.

Bronny James will earn a higher salary than than LeBron James did in his rookie year

Bronny James turned 18 in October 2022, and is already worth over $10 Million. LeBron James‘ son has taken his entreprenurial drive and learnt how to maximize opportunites to the best. He built his worth through deals with brands such as Nike, Beats By Dr.Dre, and PSD underwear. Currently, he has a NIL valuation higher than even college athletes!

Once he joins a college, his NIL deals are expected to grow even more, thereby increasing his valuation. At the same time, a good season in college will rank him even higher in the 2024 NBA Draft. Currently, Bronny is a Top-10 pick in the 2024 Mock Draft as per ESPN. Even if he gets selected as the 10th pick in 2024, he’ll make $4.561 Million at the least.

On the other hand, his dad, LeBron James, was drafted in 2003, and as a rookie earned $4.018 Million. This figure doesn’t include endorsements for either, and is just plain NBA salary.

What lies ahead for Bronny?

As of now, Bronny still hasn’t made a call about his college or his plans after high school. As far as we know, even the new CBA doesn’t have provisions that allow high schoolers to enlist for the draft.

This means we will probably see Bronny go the one-and-done route and then throw his name in for the 2024 NBA Draft. For the one year before he’s eligible, Bronny had given out his 3 college choices, which in no order are,

  • USC
  • Oregon
  • Ohio State

We’ll have to wait and see what Bronny has in mind for the future.

