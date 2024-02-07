Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight vs Sixers? Feb 7th Injury Report for Warriors Star

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 12: Draymond Green 23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA, Basketball Herren, USA JAN 12 Warriors at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24011241

In their latest fixture, the Golden State Warriors won 109-98 against the Brooklyn Nets notching three wins in the last four games, on their Eastern Conference road trip. During the current window, Draymond Green has been a huge factor on both ends of the floor with his all-around performances. However, at the same time, he has been dealing with a right knee contusion for weeks now and has been in and out of the injury report. So, what is his injury status ahead of the 7th February fixture against the Philadelphia 76ers?

In the latest Warriors injury report, four players figure on the list. Gary Payton II and Chris Paul have been listed as “Out”. Meanwhile, in encouraging news, Andrew Wiggins is “Probable”. Apart from that, the Athletic’s Warriors reporter Anthony Slater informed that Green has been tabbed as “Questionable” because of a right knee contusion.

The Warriors have looked much better since Draymond Green returned from his one-month-long suspension. However, in the larger picture, the Warriors record has been similar with and without Draymond Green. In the 24 games he has missed thus far, the Warriors have lost 13 and won 11. With Green, they have 12 losses and 11 wins. This has been another strange season for the Warriors and their prospects look dim.

The Warriors are in dreaded waters

The Warriors’ core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson is seemingly in its twilight. With 22 wins and 25 losses, the Warriors are eleventh in the West and currently out of even Play-in tournament contention. This season isn’t even a mirror image of last season when the team at least won 30+ at home but capitulated on the road. Currently, they are struggling whether at home or away.

The Warriors’ defense has struggled even with Dray in the lineup, which has held them back immensely. During late-game situations, they have leaked too many open shots and repeatedly lost by single digits. As the trade deadline nears, the Warriors’ management can peek at the trade market. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have been figuring in trade rumors.



There can be a mutual interest in parting ways but even a mid-season trade may not be enough to help the Warriors make a deep playoff run. Therefore, until and unless they make a dramatic turnaround, this is a lost season for Stephen Curry and Co. It has been the toughest season for the team in various ways.