“I’m Just Getting Old!”: Stephen Curry Jokes About Turning 35 After Leading Warriors Past Bucks in OT Win

Once again, the Golden State Warriors continue to show the disparity between their play at home and on the road. They won five in a row at home, went on the road and got Stephen Curry back, yet they lost three in a row.

The Warriors are on two separate streaks right now ↔️ pic.twitter.com/iLW8EtrU1R — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 12, 2023

In the first game back at home, they faced the top team in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks, and they beat them 125-116 in overtime.

Stephen Curry showed up in a tremendous fashion, playing his first game back home in nearly a month. After scoring just 14 points in three quarters, Steph went off for 22 points in the 4th quarter and overtime to help the Warriors secure the win.

Steph recorded 36 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block for the game. After the game, Curry looked exhausted. When asked about the same, he cracked a joke about the same.

Stephen Curry jokes about his upcoming 35th birthday

Tonight we saw a masterclass from Steph. Down eight points with under two minutes to play, the Warriors went on a 8-0 run. Jrue Holiday spoiled the party by hitting a clutch triple to put the Bucks up three with 30 seconds left. Stephen Curry came back the other way and hit a huge three to tie the game again.

Steph is too clutch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CQ5RIrevtW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2023

After this play, the Bucks had the ball back with 8 seconds left. Jrue Holiday drove to the basket, where Curry blocked his shot attempt.

STEPH GETS A MASSIVE BLOCKpic.twitter.com/j74HGRTotw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2023

This sent the game to overtime, where Steph dazzled us once again. In his first game back at Chase in nearly a month, Steph played 43 minutes and gave the fans something to remember for a long time. After the game, Lisa Salters stopped him for an interview, and we could see he was out of gas.

When she asked him about the same, Steph said, “Oh, I’m great. I’m just getting old.”

Lisa Salters: “You look tired. Are you okay?” Steph Curry: “Oh, I’m great. I’m just getting old.” 😅pic.twitter.com/hVFz6867rl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

Carrying your team and still bringing humor to the table? Man, the Chef never stops cooking.

Can the Warriors book a 5th/6th seed?

As of right now, the Warriors are sitting on the 6th seed in the West, half a game behind the 5th-seeded Clippers. At the same time, they’re just one game ahead of the 7th and 8th-seeded Timberwolves and Mavericks.

It is going to be an uphill battle for the defending champions in the last 14 games of the season. The biggest thorn in their way is that 8 out of the 14 remaining games are on the road. If the Warriors want to get to the 5th or stay on the 6th seed, they will have to find ways to win on the road.

Steph is optimistic that they can do so. For now, all we can do is wait and watch how things go.

