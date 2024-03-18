Having Suffered a Corneal Abrasion Against the Warriors, Injured Anthony Davis’ Status for Lakers-Hawks Is Up in the Air

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in their previous outing. Losing to the Warriors has always been a sore spot for Lakers fans, but losing the game after LeBron James dropped 40 points may be even worse. To add insult to injury, Anthony Davis was sidelined during the game after an inadvertent eye injury.

As per the official injury report of the Lakers, Anthony Davis’ status is “questionable” for the Lakers’ matchup tonight against the Atlanta Hawks. As per the report, Davis has an abrasion in his left cornea and his inclusion in the game at Crypto.com Arena will be a game-time decision.

During the Lakers-Warriors game, Davis ended up taking an elbow to his left eye while driving to the rim. Golden State Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis challenged AD and somehow managed to poke his eye. Though Davis did come back to the floor again, he was soon taken out of the game, playing a total of only 12 minutes.

If having no Davis in the team’s lineup was a point of concern, then knowing that LeBron James is also listed as ‘questionable’ is sure to bother LA fans further. The Los Angeles Lakers are 36-32 so far this season. The loss to the Warriors marks the Lakers’ second straight defeat in recent games.

Their record puts them in the 10th spot in the Western Conference. With only a few games left in the season, every win or loss ends up making a major difference, given that the Lakers are looking to make the playoffs. But as for the Hawks matchup, the Lakers would look to grab the W at home against a relatively weak side.

The Hawks are looking for wins as well

The Atlanta Hawks are another team fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With a 30-37 record, the Hawks are at the 10th spot in the East as well, placing them in the same position that the Lakers are somewhat in.

The Hawks have been playing without their leading scorer, Trae Young since last month. Young underwent surgery on his left hand which has kept him out of action for a while. But the team has done a great job in standing their ground without their leading scorer in the lineup.

Now, as per the official NBA report, Young was expected to miss only 4 weeks due to his injury, meaning that the Hawks should have him in the lineup come playoff time. So, in essence, both teams are desperate for wins in the hopes of clinching a playoff berth or at least being in the vicinity to compete in the play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth seed in their respective conferences.

Tune into BSSE Network at 10:30 PM ET to see the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks in a battle of the 10th seeds of each conference.