Having Watched Father Donate ‘All He Had’ to the Homeless, Shaquille O’Neal Passed on the Lesson to Daughter Me’Arah With a ‘One-Armed’ Barbie

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the wealthiest athletes on planet Earth. Having grown up surrounded by poverty, Shaq had to work hard to build his $400 million empire. But, despite all his wealth, the four-time NBA Champion has not forgotten his roots. Known for his generosity, Shaq has given back to the community on several occasions. And, as he revealed on Mo Talk with Monica, this value of charitability is something he taught to his youngest daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal with the help of a one-armed Barbie.

The Big Aristotle learned about generosity thanks to his stepfather Sgt. Phillip Harrison. Having watched him give everything he had to a homeless man once, Shaq learned to always help those in need thanks to him. And, seeing how this one lesson changed him, he hoped to pass down these same values to his children.

Shaquille O’Neal taught his daughter Me’Arah a lesson on generosity with a one-armed Barbie

Shaquille O’Neal has always been known as one of the kindest people in the world. His generosity is otherworldly, and he is always looking for ways to help out wherever he can. In addition to being generous, he also taught his children to do the same.

His kids grew up with everything they could want under the sun. But, despite his $400 million net worth, Shaq wanted them to value what they had and so enforced some rules upon them. Especially, when it came to buying them things they wanted.

In fact, he recalled in an interview with rap sensation Monica, there was an instance where a one-armed Barbie help him teach his youngest daughter Me’Arah O’Neal the value of being generous and kind. As he explained, he had a policy of buying his children five new toys as long as they gave up five old ones. And, in one instance, Me’Arah showed hesitance about giving up a one-armed Barbie. But, after taking her along with him to Salvation Army and seeing how it made another girl’s day, she learned the importance of giving back.

“So we go in, and we’re taking it to the kids, and this girl gets this one-armed Barbie in her arms and she’s loving it. And, MeMe starts crying, ‘Daddy I’m sorry! I didn’t mean to put the one-arm Barbie in there,’ I was like, ‘No! It’s all good’. Like, she thought she was in trouble, so I said, ‘No see…the reason why I make y’all get rid of toys rather than have them sit and not do anything. People need those toys. People who will love and cherish these toys.'”

It is a great story and one that should inspire other parents. After all, we can all stand to be more caring and generous just like Shaq and Me’Arah.

Shaq had displayed his generosity on a number of occasions

Shaquille O’Neal has shown just how generous he can be several times. Whether it’s on a large scale or just in everyday life, Shaq loves giving back to the community. From donating to the Girls and Boys Club of America to just simple things like helping a young man buy an engagement ring or buying two unsuspecting kids a pair of laptops.

He truly is a wonderful human being. And, one who has not forgotten about those in need. A great role model that has inspired millions around the world with his kindness.