“Bullying His Way to a Buyout”: NBA Insider Reveals the Only Way LeBron James Can Play For Mavericks

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It may not feel like it, but LeBron James has now spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. When he initially signed with the team in 2018, many assumed this would be the last stop of his career. But recent rumors suggest that may not be the case. But the likelihood of James playing elsewhere isn’t as straightforward as other NBA stars.

Advertisement

Speculation over LeBron’s future with the Lakers has reached new heights following his agent Rich Paul’s recent comments. “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.”

“He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him,” Paul said to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Usually, James and his team are normally a bit cryptic with their true intentions, but Paul might as well have had it tattooed on his forehead. LeBron isn’t in the business to be good enough to make the playoffs.

He has defied Father Time for quite some time, but he won’t be able to forever. At this point in his career, if he isn’t competing for a championship, it’s a waste of a season.

There are a few teams that are linked to James. Out of the select few, the Dallas Mavericks are among the cream of the crop.

LeBron may have an interest in playing for the Mavericks, but acquiring the superstar in a trade doesn’t quite make any sense for them, according to NBA insider Tim McMahon.

“All the Mavericks have to do is completely gut their rotation,” McMahon said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Give up guys like Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, Max Christie. You’re giving up three or four rotation players for potentially a ring-chasing retirement tour. That doesn’t make sense for Dallas.”

James is under contract for $52.6 million this upcoming season. If the Mavericks were to trade for him, they would have to match salaries. By the time they compile the contracts for the trade to contractually work, they won’t have the desirable depth to surround LeBron.

That leaves only one other avenue for the Mavericks to be a plausible destination for the four-time NBA champion. “There is curiosity around the league, like, could this end with LeBron bullying his way to a buyout? Now, why would the Lakers do that?” McMahon argued.

Even if Los Angeles isn’t good enough to win a championship, LeBron being on the roster generates a lot of revenue for them. Management, especially new owner Mark Walter, wouldn’t want to rupture that stream of income.

This is the reality for any team that has a mutual interest with James. As a result, the likelihood of LeBron playing on a new team next season is slim to none. However, as the saying goes, ‘never say never’.