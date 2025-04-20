“He Ain’t Like A Normal Human Being”: Dwyane Wade Yells At Udonis Haslem About LeBron James’ Physical Health

Tonight’s Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves playoff series is certain to be a banger. That said, LA fans were given a scare when they saw that LeBron James was listed on the team’s injury report ahead of the opener, which would be another challenge for the Purple and Gold to have to overcome. Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem gave their thoughts on LeBron potentially being sidelined for Game 1 on the latest edition of Wade’s podcast.

“We don’t know if LeBron back,” stated Wade before beginning to break down the series. Fortunately, the latest health update from Trevor Lane at Lakers Nation is that LBJ would be available. Unfortunately, the podcast was recorded prior to that. Regardless, Haslem didn’t need to hear a report. “Like Aretha Franklin say: ain’t no way he ain’t play,” the Heat legend claimed.

While Haslem would be correct, Wade was combative at the time of the recording. James had been dealing with a groin injury for the better part of the season, so his reaggravating it ahead of the game is not unlikely. But LeBron James is built different, which is the biggest argument that he yelled back at Wade.

“He ain’t made like us,” screamed Haslem to laughter from Wade and the rest of the panel. After a few moments, the three-time NBA Champion admitted that his old teammate was accurate. “He ain’t like a normal human being,” stated Wade, who played alongside The King for four incredible seasons before LBJ returned to Cleveland.

LeBron knows that this year might be one of his final opportunities to really make a run at a title. The addition of superstar Luka Doncic and the excellent play from his supporting cast, like Austin Reaves and Jaxson Hayes, has finally given him help, allowing him to rest his weary frame a little more than usual.

This wasn’t the first time Wade said LeBron James was built differently

Wade’s friendship with James doesn’t blind him to the fact that The King is nearing the end of his playing career. He and Shannon Sharpe spoke about a rumor that LBJ was going to hang them up this offseason now that he’s turned 40. Despite his age, D-Wade knows that James is still in peak physical condition.

“Look at him. He ain’t built like a normal person. God gave him that blessing. He built different,” Wade said. But it’s the mental toughness that James displays that Wade appreciates even more. “That’s one of the hardest parts. If you physically can play, mentally you lose it quicker than even physical sometimes.”

No one could deny LeBron’s mental fortitude. Aside from the off-court distractions like the SAS nonsense, James has remained locked in, keeping for big moments. Tonight’s Wolves game is the start — and you know for certain he’s locked in.