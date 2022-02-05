“I’m so at peace like for real, but I’m going to fight my a** to win this championship”: Chris Paul responds to fulfilling the ring criteria of the NBA

Veteran point guard Chris Paul affirms being at peace not winning a championship and is grateful that he still gets to hoop.

There is no doubt that when it’s all said and done, Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest all-time point guards. Over the years, CP3 has established the image of being the game-changer. The twelve-time All-Star has made every team better from its previous status.

In his first season with the Phoenix Suns, the team clinched a berth in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Paul and co would lose against the Bucks beast Giannis Antetotkounmpo, despite having a 2-0 lead. Nonetheless, the 2021-22 season has the Suns sitting at the top position of the NBA table.

CP3 is leading the league in assists, averaging 10.5 per game. In his 17th season, Paul is showing no signs of slowing down. His ability to lead from the front differentiates him from the rest of the guards in the league. However, a championship continues to remain a question mark on his legacy.

Also read: “Luka Doncic punching it on Andre Drummond is the most spectacular dunk of his career”: The Slovenian MVP leaves fans in awe as he throws down an emphatic dunk during the Mavs-Philly clash

During a recent interaction with JJ Redick on his podcast The Old Man & The Three, Paul would address the stigma of not winning a championship so far in his career.

Chris Paul answers the burning question of not winning a ring so far.

In what many believed, Paul had missed his only window at winning a championship when the Suns lost to the Bucks in last year’s NBA Finals. However, the Monty Williams team has silenced all its critics with multiple winning streaks this year and Paul playing on an MVP level.

A member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, Paul is currently averaging 14.9 PPG, 10.4 APG, 4.5 RPG, and 1.9 SPG. The Suns guard is shooting 48.9% from the field. His ability to keep the ball in his hands with minimum turnovers is beyond incredible.

Thus when asked if he needed a championship to have a complete legacy, CP3 had the following response.

“I’m so at peace, Like for real. I’m going to fight my a** to win this championship this year, the next year, whenever it may be. But I’m not like ‘Oh man, I’ma just die.”‘

Paul added,

“I’ve had so much time to over all these years to think about it and process it, man. I’m in such a good place to where I get to hoop. I’m so grateful and blessed that I still get to play. Ain’t but a couple of guys after my draft class. I can’t imagine the feeling of winning a championship. First of all, just cause I’ve seen how good it felt to win the Western Conference this past year.

But I ain’t gonna lie to you, I’m sure there’s guys that done won the chip that would love to flip places right now. Just from that joy of playing. I’m still obsessed with the game.”

“I’m gonna fight my ass off to win this championship … but I’m in such a good place.” 💯 CP3 on if he needs a championship to validate his career (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/KTnEhDxFJt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2022

Also read: “I didn’t see crap in Seth Curry, just wanted to see my grandkids more”: Doc Rivers ‘goes off’ on the Sixers sharpshooter and hilariously discredits his stellar play