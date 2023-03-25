“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson Hit You With Quick Jabs!”: Clippers’ Paul George Describes How Splash Brothers Talk Trash

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a huge loss when they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 21st. The Clippers not only took a loss that day but also lost Paul George for at least the next few weeks. He looked to have landed awkwardly and injured his knee. This gives Stephen Curry and his Warriors a chance to overtake the Clippers in the standings.

Currently sitting at 4th, the Clippers are only half a game ahead of the 6th-seeded Warriors. With only eight games left, they need to make sure they somehow hold on to their seeding and get past the first round, in order to get PG back with the team.

Before getting injured, PG recorded an episode of Podcast P with Paul George. On that episode, George talked about the Golden State Warriors and the Splash Brothers.

Paul George shared how Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson trash talk

The Golden State Warriors have been, by far, the most successful team in the NBA in the last decade. The biggest reason behind their success has been the Splash Brothers. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are credited for changing the game and showing how the three-point line can win you championships.

Having played against them recently, PG was asked about the two and how they trash talk. George talked about Steph and said,

“He’s the chirp that make you think. His sh*t talking is what he does to the crowd. He’ll hit a shot and then turn around and look at the crowd and be like, ‘I’m Him’, or something. He won’t necessarily say something to you, and if he does, it’s like a quick jab.”

Talking about Klay, PG said,

“Klay talk trash if you talk to him. Klay’s the same way, he’ll hit you with something subtle, make you think about it. The sh*t he did with D Book, four rings! What can I say to that?!”

Clearly, the Splash Brothers like to let their game do the talking. Guess what, they’re really good at it and have four rings to show for the same.

Can the Splash Brothers splash their way to another deep playoff run?

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a lot of playoff experience. They have the ability to turn things up when it matters the most. Coming to the end of the regular season, the Warriors seem to have found their stroke, and are playing at a high level.

Now, if they can maintain their form and keep getting wins like they have, they might be in for yet another playoff run. However, in order to make it a deep playoff run, the Splash Brothers will have to play at their absolute best and make sure they keep delivering night after night. While it may not be an easy task, we’ve seen them do it a lot of times, and there is no reason why this year should be any different.