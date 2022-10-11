Ayesha Curry Rigged Tweet: Why Did Stephen Curry’s Wife Call Out the NBA During 2016 Finals

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, put out an enraged tweet after Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are back to a familiar place. After being knocked down for three years, the Dubs returned to the top of the mountain this summer. By taking down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the Dubs secured their 4th championship in eight seasons.

Stephen Curry led the team in the playoffs and helped them secure the championship. Steph earned his first-ever Finals MVP honors for his brilliant performance in the Finals. Ayesha Curry was there for Steph, supporting him throughout the ride.

Like always, there were times during the playoffs when Steph did not get the calls he deserved. However, this time, Ayesha did not lose her cool like she had done back in 2016.

Ayesha Curry called the NBA ‘rigged’

The 2015-16 NBA season was magical for the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry set the league on fire, as he knocked down an NBA record 402 triples. The Warriors broke the ’96 Chicago Bulls’ record for the most wins in the regular season.

However, Steph suffered some injuries in the first round of the playoffs. He missed three games of the series, and returned in the 2nd round. After coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the Conference Finals, the Dubs blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals. In Game 6 of the Finals, Steph fouled out.

To this day, fans argue that a lot of the calls against him were bullsh*t.

Ayesha Curry was among them. She was so mad that she called the entire NBA rigged.

This take isn’t totally out of proportion. A lot of the fans felt that the officials were either bought or they had been told by the league that there must be a Game 7. Steph had 30 points in 35 minutes before he fouled out. If that didn’t happen, the 115-101 scorecard might have read something else.

Ayesha apologized to the fans and the NBA for her remarks

Once Ayesha’s anger cooled down, she thought about what she’d said. While she may have been mad, calling the NBA rigged means she questioned her husband’s profession. Talking to People’s Magazine, Curry clarified and said,

“I was just a fan in that moment so I didn’t think about the ramifications. I regret the way that I voiced how hurt I was. I felt hurt for [Steph] and didn’t mean to offend anybody. Obviously, what I wrote is not what I think about what he does for a living.”

She also clarified the same on Twitter.

tweeted in the heat of the moment because the call was uncalled for. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016

While it’s understandable that emotions got the best of Ayesha, putting something like this out, especially given the platform she has, in rather unfortunate.

