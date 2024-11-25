“He Didn’t Say Nothing”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Thanasis Refutes Claims of Beef With LaMelo Ball

After getting released by the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason, free agent Thanasis Antetokounmpo seems to have taken up a much more personal and important task. Till he lands another team that is. He has been seen court-side at the Bucks games, supporting his younger brother Giannis Antetokounmpo. And Thanasis’ presence is triggering a mini resurgence for the side while it also created a moment of controversy during the game against the Charlotte Hornets. Did LaMelo Ball exchange words with Thanasis after nailing a three? Is there a feud brewing?

Advertisement

The exchange in question, which triggered speculations that blew it way out of proportion, happened in the third quarter of the Bucks’ win over Charlotte on November 23. Ball was left unguarded on the right wing, and after receiving a pass from Brandon Miller, he took his three-point shot. As the ball went into the basket, he turned around and pointed at Thanasis, seemingly saying something.

Replays showed Antetokounmpo had muttered something too when Ball received the pass. LaMelo was possibly reacting to that.

LaMelo had words for Thanasis courtside 😂 pic.twitter.com/T1rYelXJtx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 24, 2024

The internet went into hyperdrive soon after, trying to figure out what was said between the two. After speculations that raged for a day or so, Thanasis came out and set the record straight on his podcast.

“I saw the video that was like ‘had some words for me’. He didn’t say nothing, he just pointed. That’s my guy, that’s my dawg. You don’t understand how much I love him and his family. They’re like us. They’re a basketball family bro, I love them,” he said.

He pointed out that he had also posted a photo of the two of them embracing on his Instagram page, squashing all rumors of a feud.

Thanasis’ importance to the Bucks

After the dismal start to the season, the Bucks have turned things around, and currently sit sixth in the East with an 8-9 record. They’ve won four games on the trot, and guess who was present at the sidelines in all of those matchups. Thanasis.

Comments under his last Instagram post pointed this out, with one fan saying, “4-0 with you in the building”.

While it seems absurd to credit a team’s performance to a player who is not even on the roster, the correlation is hard to miss.

Jeff Teague, who was part of the Bucks team that won the title in 2021, claimed that Giannis performed to his best when Thanasis was around.

On the Draymond Green Show, Teague had revealed that Giannis and his brother share a close bond. He recalled the happenings from the 2021 Finals when the Bucks were 0-2 down to the Phoenix Suns while substantiating his point.

“When we went down 0-2, he had COVID. So he [Thanasis] couldn’t come to the plane, that’s why we went down 0-2. Giannis was messed up like him and his brother bro. They got some different type of connection, he cant function or play if he don’t see his brother. When he came back, when he see him, tunnel vision bro they started hooping. And I’m like ‘Yea he matters. He makes a difference for our team’,” said Teague.

Thanasis, though, has always been considered the lesser player among the two siblings. Fans and even some ex-pros have even said that he wouldn’t have a career if he wasn’t Giannis’ brother.

Teague’s comments and the Bucks’ last four games prove that no matter what, Thanasis is a great guy to have in the locker room as he provides constant energy and uplifts the team morale. Not to mention the positive impact he has on his brother.