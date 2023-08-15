“He Does Not Deserve to Be in Puerto Rico”: Last Earning $1,138,659, DeMarcus Cousins Gets ‘Top 5’ Vote from Stephen A Smith on Paul George’s Show

DeMarcus Cousins was one of the best big men in basketball during his prime. Averaging 25.9 points and 11.9 rebounds from 2014 to 2018, Cousins was quite the force to reckon with in the NBA even a few years ago. Unfortunately, following his ACL injury in 2019, “Boogie” was never able to perform at the same All-Star level he was once able to. From the 2020-2021 to the 2021-2022 season, Cousins bounced around the league, suiting up for the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets. Earning $1,138,659 in his last NBA stint, the former Kentucky Wildcat’s display was subpar. No team in the 2023 free agency decided to display their faith in the four-time All-Star, forcing him to sign with Mets de Guaynabo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional League of Puerto Rico. In a recent podcast appearance, Stephen A. Smith claimed that the 33-year-old still deserved a spot in the NBA.

DeMarcus Cousins never won the Most Valuable Player award or the coveted NBA Championship. But the 6-foot-10 center was as versatile as one could get on the floor. Apart from being a solid defensive presence, Cousins had a deep offensive arsenal. Not to mention, the “DMC” was always a bully in the post. During his breakout season in the 2014-2015 campaign, he expanded his range. Getting consistent as a long-range shooter only helped Cousins become more lethal.

Stephen A Smith dubs DeMarcus Cousins as a Top 5 Big Man in today’s NBA

Paul George and Stephen A Smith had a brief discussion about DeMarcus Cousins on the latest episode of Podcast P. Right from the jump, SAS made it pretty clear that he believes Cousins deserves a spot in the NBA. The ESPN analyst took things up a notch and swore that the former Sacramento Kings star would still be a top-five player in today’s league. Smith told George:

“I look at a guy like DeMarcus Cousins, I don’t like the way he’s being treated. He got game bro and I’m not gonna rest. You got people looking at me, ‘He’s not a fit’, I’m like ‘shut the hell up’. DeMarcus Cousins, right now, would be a top 5 big man in basketball. With his skillset, his body, his strength, his basketball IQ, his shooting ability, everything, he would be a top 5 player.”

Cousins has often been criticized for his behavioral issues. According to Smith, the NBA has supposedly blacklisted him for his regular angry outbursts on the floor. Smith demanded forgiveness for the 11-year veteran and stressed the fact that Puerto Rico isn’t where he should be playing ball.

“This brother has a game. He does not deserve to be in Puerto Rico playing basketball. I think that you got people in the league ostracizing him because of a personality he once had. Man, we all make mistakes and he is somebody that I think is going to be a better man for it than he was maybe earlier on.”

To be fair, Smith’s love for Cousins is valid. At worst, if not a starting center, DeMarcus could be a great off-the-bench option for any team that is lacking size and experience. However, it’s difficult to agree with Stephen A’s claims of Cousins still being a top-five center in the league.

Cousins talks about Tim Duncan’s inclusion in the top-five list

While DeMarcus Cousins might not be a top-five big man in the league, he has often expressed his opinions on Tim Duncan’s inclusion in top 5 all-time lists. The Big Fundamental is one of the greatest Forwards in the history of the league. The Spurs legend has won it all – five titles, three Finals MVPs, and two MVPs. Just because Duncan wasn’t as “flashy” or “entertaining”, fans and pundits often omit him from prestigious lists.

Cousins has had the privilege of lacing up against Timmy. Having a first-hand experience of the grueling task of defending the 6-feet-11 big man, the four-time All-Star knows how special of a player Duncan is. Giving the Hall-Of-Famer his respect, DMC once claimed that no top-five list is complete without the inclusion of Tim Duncan.