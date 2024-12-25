“He Got Kenny Smith Knees”: Jeff Teague Roasts Zion Williamson While Discussing Pelicans Star’s Injury History

Before the season started, fans expected Zion Williamson to show up fitter than he has been in the longest time. His pictures made him look like he was ripped and ready to dominate, but the reality was the complete opposite of the truth, and Former NBA player, Jeff Teague, poked fun at the two-time All-Star when discussing his injury history, savagely comparing him to Inside The NBA star Kenny Smith.

Advertisement

Teague took to the Club 520 Podcast with his co-hosts, DJ Wells and Brandon Hendricks, to discuss the next face of the NBA. Following Teague’s comparison, the two had no words. He said,

“He really got Kenny Smith knees if you look at him for real though.”

The former Hawks star isn’t comparing Williamson’s knees to Smith’s based on durability. Instead, it’s due to Smith’s genu valgum better known as ‘knock-knee.’

Always been the most fascinating thing about Kenny Smith. Never seen someone so knocked knee’d with that much game lol pic.twitter.com/RuASSW5JPn — KJ (@PointForwardPro) May 4, 2022

Smith is consistently on the receiving end of roasts regarding his knees on social media. Teague and his crew went on to tease Zion similarly stating that his knees touch together when he walks. However, their jokes come with good intentions.

They didn’t solely tease the Pelicans star, they also raved about his talents. Additionally, Teague discussed the extent injuries have had on Williamson thus far in his career.

Injuries have halted Zion’s ascension to superstardom

Teague and co-host Brandon Hendricks engaged in a conversation regarding Williamson’s potential. The two were discussing another star player who dealt with injuries: Derrick Rose when Hendricks brought up Williamson.

“Nobody was f*****g with Derrick Rose, he was on his way up,” Hendricks said. “He had to stop going crazy because he got injured. I think Zion was on his way too.”

The NBA didn’t randomly select Zion to become their golden child from a hat. His body of work in high school and college justified the insane hype surrounding him entering the NBA. His incredible athleticism rivaled the likes of LeBron James, which would’ve made for the perfect prototype for the passing of the torch.

Furthermore, while healthy, Williamson proves that he is capable of living up to his potential. However, the biggest problem is staying on the court. Unless he’s able to turn things around, Williamson may become the next greatest ‘What if?’