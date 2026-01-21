“He Is 41 Years Old!”: Gilbert Arenas Says It’s Obvious LeBron James Is Not Top-10 Anymore

LeBron James is now 41, and it’s pretty clear the miles are finally showing in a real way. He can still flip the switch for a possession or two and remind everyone who he used to be, but those moments don’t come nearly as often, at least this season. The first step isn’t as explosive, the lift isn’t quite the same, and he’s picking his spots more than ever. That doesn’t erase the greatness, but it does tell us the end is nigh.

Statistically, he’s still productive, averaging 22.6 points, but that’s come in only 24 games and feels more like controlled output than domination. There are nights where he strings together a few vintage plays and the crowd buzzes like it’s 2013 again. Then the next stretch hits, and you can tell the body just doesn’t bounce back the same way. Everyone can see it, including ex-NBA legends.

Gilbert Arenas spoke about The King on the latest edition of his YouTube program. But it wasn’t to knock the future Hall of Famer. He was responding to a fan’s “hot take.” The fan in question made the observation that James is no longer a Top 10 player. Gil, in typical Gil fashion, threw it back in the unknown person’s face.

“Duh! He’s 41-years-old. He should be right here doing what I’m doing. He’s 41. Of course, Mr. Obvious, he’s not a Top 10 player right now,” said Arenas. “I would expect in the NBA, the biggest stage on earth, that a 41-year-old wouldn’t be Top 10. That says a lot about the NBA if a 41-year-old was actually Top 10.”

Gilbert Arenas ranks LeBron James anywhere from 15-22 best player in the NBA “He’s 41 years old. He should be right here doing what I’m doing. He is 41. Of course Mr obvious he is not a top 10 player right now…. If I were to rank him right now as a Laker fan, I’ll say anywhere… pic.twitter.com/PelEXXDJlB — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 20, 2026

Arenas had his typical troll/funny guy delivery for this statement, but he does have a point. Last year was almost an anomaly. At 40, he was still putting up the traditional Bron numbers and output. Honestly, it’s incredible that he’s still averaging 22, considering there were a few games he could barely break 10.

So where would Arenas rank him? “If I had to rate him right now, as a Laker fan, I would say anywhere from 15-22. Anywhere from 15-22. You can argue anywhere through there.” That’s probably fair. It’s just a tad bit below All-NBA status, which Bron wouldn’t even qualify for given how many games he’s missed/will miss.

At this point, the conversation around LeBron shouldn’t be about rankings at all. It should be about expectations and roles. He’s no longer the guy who carries you for 48 minutes, but he can still tilt games in short bursts.

That’s still rare air. The trick now is not asking him to be something he simply can’t be anymore. We are headed toward a post-LeBron world. Are you ready? Because the absence of The King will certainly be living a hole that doesn’t seem like it will be filled again for a minute.