NBA Analyst Opines Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Block on Ayton in 2021 NBA Finals Was Greatest Block After LeBron Blocking Iguodala

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest two-way players in the NBA. The Greek Freak is both a threat on offense and an anchor in the defense. His prowess has been on display on several occasions, some even garnering worldwide attention.

Perhaps one of his most iconic defensive possessions was his game-deciding block on DeAndre Ayton. A swat that was heard throughout Milwaukee, and one that JJ Redick believes to be the second-greatest block in Playoff history. Only falling short of LeBron James’ historic play against the Warriors.

JJ Redick believes Giannis Antetokounmpo has the second-greatest block in Playoff history only behind LeBron James

In 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks secured an NBA Championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. However, the series-defining play came in Game 5, when Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked DeAndre Ayton from giving the Suns the lead in the last minute in the fourth quarter.

It was the play that won the Bucks their third-ever championship. A play that many believe to be one of the best defensive plays in league history. And, certainly, one that will make the Greek Freak’s highlight reel.

So impactful was the denial, that former NBA superstar and three-point shooting specialist JJ Redick has dubbed it the second-greatest block in Playoff history. The only one that surpasses it is LeBron James’ block on Andre Iguodala in the 2016 Finals.

“I think Giannis’ block. If it’s not the best playoff block in the modern NBA. It’s the second best. Over LeBron, that’s what I’m saying. The thing is, obviously there was more time left, but they both prevented a potential clutch basket. In the last minute or so of the game!”

Whether it was better than King James’ block or not. There can be no denying, that block is a moment in time that neither Giannis, his team, nor Bucks fans will ever forget.

Giannis recently had his hilarious triple-double revoked by the NBA

One thing is for certain, Giannis Antetokounmpo is focused on winning his second championship. But, while that may be his main aim, a third MVP along the way wouldn’t be so bad. Well, en route to the same, the Greek Freak attempted to grab a triple-double against the Washington Wizards. He tried throwing himself an extra rebound at the end of the game.

At the time, the board was counted. But, the NBA has now revoked his triple-double, much to his dismay.

It would have been a moment for the ages if the league had allowed it. One that exemplifies the dominance and humor with which Giannis plays the sport.

