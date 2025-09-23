“He Is Going to Hold Me Accountable”: Zion Williamson Speaks on His Relationship With Joe Dumars

Zion Williamson 1 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half against the Chicago Bulls on January 14, 2025 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Zion Williamson’s appearance at the New Orleans Pelicans’ media day has been making waves on the internet. The former top overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft appears to be in incredible shape, which to be fair, seems to be an reccurring trend each season. But this year somehow seems a bit different. Williamson reveals it has something to do with Joe Dumars joining the organization.

Advertisement

It hasn’t been a pretty five years since Zion Williamson joined the New Orleans Pelicans. He has played 60 games a season only twice. In the other three seasons he was active, he played in no more than 30 games. Regardless of how talented he may be, no team can build around a star who won’t be available on the court.

Injuries certainly are the reason Williamson is consistently on the sideline. He doesn’t help himself either constantly showing up out of shape. But those days seem to be behind him as it would appear he has finally locked in and looks the best he has since his days at Duke University.

Willamson admits that he needed a authority figure to help him tow the line. As a result, he gave a special shoutout to Joe Dumars during his media availability during the Pelicans’ media day.

“I like Joe,” Williamson said. “What you see is what you get. He is going to hold me accountable. He is going to hold me to a really high standard. If I slip up or anything, he’s gonna be right there.”

Dumars took over as the Pelicans’ president of basketball operations in April of 2025. Before he joined the Pelicans, he was working as a member of the NBA’s League Office. However, his most notable experience in a front office came with the Detroit Pistons from 2000 to 2014. He helped put together the iconic 2004 Pistons roster, which won an NBA championship.

New Orleans brought Dumars in, hoping he could replicate the same level of success. After dealing with the likes of Rasheed Wallace in Detroit, Dumars also has great experience working with different personalities.

Williamson isn’t a hot head like Wallace, but he also isn’t someone who fits under the category of a regular person. It also helps that Dumars has experience winning at the highest level as a player.

“I’ve had some moments sitting with him like, ‘Man, this is Joe Dumars, NBA champion, Finals MVP, part of the bad boys” then I have to lock back into the conversation,” Williamson revealed. “I know we see the game in similar ways.”

Having the person responsible for the team’s direction and the star player on the same page is extremely important. Not only are Dumars and Williamson on the same wavelength, but the two-time All-Star has completely bought into what the Pelicans are trying to do this season.

“Whatever the team needs it to be. Whatever my team needs, that’s what I’ll do,” Williamson proclaimed.

The team needs Zion to be on the court. Whenever Williamson is healthy, his impact is undeniable. He may have played just 30 games last season, but he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on 56.7% shooting from the field in those games.

A healthy Zion could make things interesting in a loaded Western Conference. Only time will tell whether him showing up in shape is going to result in him playing more games. After all, this could all be just wishful thinking.