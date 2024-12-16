“He Kicked My A** on Three Continents”: Steve Kerr Had a Hilarious Welcome Call with Dennis Schröder

After an impressive stint as the starting point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, Dennis Schröder is now a Golden State Warrior. Now that the trade has gone through, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his team’s newest addition in a recent press conference. In response, the veteran coach welcomed the guard with a self-deprecating jab.

“I mean, I told Dennis today he’s kicked my a** on three different continents. You know, so you can’t beat him, join him,” Kerr said as he chuckled to himself.

The 59-year-old recalled the ‘butt-kickings’ in question, lauding the German point guard for his clutch performances in the postseason and on the international stage. “But ’22 playoffs, I thought he was brilliant against us with the Lakers. Watching in FIBA, the last two summers, Philippines [’23 FIBA World Cup], and then we played them in London in an exhibition game,” Kerr added.

Here is Steve Kerr on the Dennis Schröder addition. No official decisions yet but: “Would seem to be a perfect fit to start next to Steph.” Schröder will be in Bay Area tomorrow. Kerr talked to him on phone today: “I told Dennis today he kicked my ass on three continents.” pic.twitter.com/hmrrvwVRiS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2024

Schroder was key in the Los Angeles Lakers’ six-game triumph over the Warriors in the 2023 Western Conference Semi-Finals [North America]. He contributed 20 minutes or more in all but one contest and notched double-digit scoring numbers in four separate games.

Then, last summer in an Olympic exhibition match against Team USA, Schroder dropped a 13-point, 10-assist double-double for Germany [Europe]. And the 31-year-old was also instrumental in winning the Gold medal for Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup that took place in the Philippines [Asia]. So Kerr’s praise certainly has some merit.

Before jumping into what Schroder brings to the new-look Warriors, Kerr underlined the loss of De’Anthony Melton, who played just six games with the team but provided a vital two-way skillset when healthy. Unfortunately, Melton has continued to struggle with injuries, which prompted Golden State to make a move for the veteran point guard.

The Dubs head coach believes that Schroder will bring much of what Melton provided during his shortened stint in Oakland. Kerr highlighted the 31-year-old’s ability to play seamlessly alongside Stephen Curry while also alleviating some of the two-time MVP’s playmaking duties.

“He’ll [Schroder] fill up what [Melton] was doing for us in terms of being able to play on or off the ball. Excellent defender, long wingspan, he’s a steals guy. Forced turnovers, pace, everything that we need, we feel like he can provide,” Kerr said.

He was initially hesitant when asked if Schroder would become an immediate addition to the Dubs’ starting lineup. However, considering the lack of other experienced two-way guards on the roster, Kerr appeared to envision the journeyman guard as a solid complement to Curry.

“We’ll see how it shakes out. He will be here tomorrow, he’s gonna get his physical and he’ll practice the next two days. As a staff, we’ve got to talk about everything… But he [Schroder] would seem to be a perfect fit to start next to Steph,” Kerr added

This seems enough indication that the veteran German will soon be Curry’s newest starting backcourt partner.