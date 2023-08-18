“He Know Why He Won’t Get the Ball!”: Gilbert Arenas Channeled His Inner Kobe Bryant, Discussed ‘Ball-Hog’ Comments With Trae Young

Recently, Gilbert Arenas had Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young on his podcast, No Chill. Here the two discussed a variety of topics, including some of the similarities they share as superstar point guards. This led them to discuss the labels they have been given as “ball hogs”. Both men enjoy leading their teams to victory single-handedly. And, Arenas, in particular, used to channel his inner Kobe Bryant, refusing to pass to teammates he deemed didn’t work hard enough to get the ball.

For the majority of his career, Agent Zero was considered by many to be a selfish player. Categorized as a “ball hog”, Arenas was a one-man army on most of the teams he played for. He discussed what it was like being called a ball hog with Young, who is making a name for himself in this category, and how he didn’t mind being called such a thing.

Gilbert Arenas had no issues with the media labeling him as a “ball hog” during his playing days

Drafted in 2001, Gilbert Arenas played for a number of teams in the NBA. Over the course of his 11 years in the league, he played for the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Orlando Magic, gaining quite an unsavory reputation.

In addition to being an incredible scoring force, the media labeled Arenas as a “selfish” player. More often than not, he refused to pass to his teammates. This didn’t sit well with the bigwigs in the media, who often questioned him for being a “ball hog”. But, this didn’t bother Arenas in the slightest.

Channeling his inner Kobe Bryant, who was accused of the same on many an occasion, Arenas revealed that he wouldn’t pass to someone who wasn’t working as hard as him. As he explained to Trae Young on his podcast, he used to work out every single day. He regularly put up 400 to 500 shots in practice. So, to have someone who clubbed seven days a week ask for the ball is what he believed to be selfish.

“We get killed in the media for how we come across. And, I’ll tell the media, I said, “You calling me selfish, because I won’t pass. You never ask me why I won’t pass! Ask him why he won’t get the ball! He know why he won’t get the ball! He club seven days a week and you think I’m going to pass him the ball? Hell Nah!”. You telling me I’m the ball hog, but you’re not asking why I’m the ball hog. I come into the gym shooting three, four, 500 shots a day and he ain’t taking sh*t. And, I’m supposed to…aight. He’s selfish for wanting it!”

An interesting statement from Arenas to say the least. But, it’s hard not to see where he is coming from. Hard work is always rewarded, and Agent Zero followed that mantra to the tee.

Agent Zero was starstruck watching The Black Mamba workout day in and day out

Over the course of his career, Gilbert Arenas has had the pleasure of playing against some great players. But, perhaps the greatest he has ever witnessed was Kobe Bryant. Agent Zero was always in awe of Kobe, especially when he watched him work out. Describing the same, Arenas spoke of how The Black Mamba worked out before every game like he was going to play the NBA Finals.

Kobe truly was a cut above the rest. And, for Arenas to be so in awe of his workout schedule is not that surprising. After all, only the best of the best can make it in the NBA.