“He Make That Sh*t Look Like A Fisher Price Hoop”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Absurd Dunks Have Gilbert Arenas Flabbergasted

Gilbert Arenas, time and again, has claimed Giannis Antetokounmpo to be a generational talent. As an international player in the NBA, Giannis continually proves his dominance in the league with each forthcoming season. The Greek Freak is a 2x league MVP, 2021 NBA champion, and 2021 Finals MVP, which adds much to his domineering credentials.

In the latest episode of the Gil’s Arena show, Agent Zero discussed the potential of Giannis Antetokounmpo being a generational talent. While comparing his ability to dunk with other players, Gilbert Arenas and his fellow show hosts concluded that dunking for Giannis is the same as making easy dunks as kids on Fisher-Price’s hoops.

Comparing the Greek Freak to former players Blake Griffin and Amar’e Stoudemire, Arenas said,

“Giannis is generational. Who jumps higher, him or Blake Griffin? Who dunks on everybody more? Giannis. Right? Amar’e. Amar’e jumped higher, right? Who looks like they’re more of a terrorist when they get the ball? [Giannis].

Indeed, Antetokoumpo’s sheer skills and abilities earn him such praise and comparisons to former league legends. Adding further to his statement, Arenas said,

As great as those two guys were, they were dunking on people. Giannis just looks different. They’re sitting here, more like looking in that motherf****er. Like Giannis, half the time, he won’t even jump sometimes…Like a Fisher-Price hoop!”

Here, Arenas is highlighting how the Greek Freak makes dunking seem like a child’s play without even having to jump as high. For Giannis, it’s comparable to hooping on a Fisher-Price hoop with significantly lowered rims. All of these justify Arenas’ claims about Giannis being a generational talent, being compared to former league legends such as Blake Griffin, Amar’e Stoudemire, and even the great Shaquille O’Neal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo invites his critics to Milwaukee to show them the tricks from his bag

While Giannis Antetokounmpo has managed to win the hearts of fans and analysts alike, many critics of his game on social media still don’t seem convinced of his skills. Many people have talked about Giannis having no tricks up his sleeves or no skills in his bag to claim the fame that he now enjoys. However, the Greek Freak had an epic reply to such people, which he conveyed through a video on Twitter (now X).

When a Twitter user praised the 7x All-Star for having the ‘bag,’ the Greek Freak was immensely moved. Expressing his gratitude to the user, Antetokounmpo said,

“People tweet about me, nice stuff? I don’t believe. Actually, I saw a tweet maybe like two weeks ago. Somebody said ‘Hey man… if you think Giannis don’t have a bag, you crazy! You don’t know basketball”. And I was like ‘Thank you, man.”

However, the 2021 NBA champion is also aware of the false narrative around him of not having a bag. Replying to such critics, the Greek Freak further added,

“Because there is a narrative out there that’s false. I got my bag. But it’s good like this. Keep it on the low because when you get your a** here to Milwaukee and you get embarrassed, you can go back home and start contemplating life. You know, in the shower, taking a cold shower, thinking about ‘Damn! I didn’t know Giannis had a bag”

Many regard James Harden as the main culprit behind pushing the narrative of Giannis not having any bag. A few years back, the Beard fired shots at the Greek Freak, claiming Antetokounmpo to be a mere ‘run and dunk’ player. Furthermore, Harden boldly claimed that dunking wasn’t necessarily a quintessential skill to classify someone as a good player.

However, it seems evident that Giannis has not forgotten this disrespect from the beard. After defeating James Harden’s Brooklyn Nets on his roadway to the 2021 championship, Antetokounmpo mockingly hinted at Harden’s comment of him not having any bag.