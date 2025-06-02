“He Was Just Different”: 2x All-Star Relives Russell Westbrook’s Iconic 50-Point Triple-Double, Opens Up on His MVP Season

Mar 27, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Victor Oladipo (5) celebrate the win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Thunder defeat the Mavericks 92-91. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Once a force to be reckoned with, Russell Westbrook—an MVP and the NBA’s all-time triple-double king—has seen his career take a different turn in recent years. But back in 2017, he delivered arguably his most iconic performance: a 50-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the Denver Nuggets. Victor Oladipo couldn’t help but be in awe of what he had just witnessed.

The former OKC Thunder star appeared on the Above the Rim podcast, where he spoke about an array of topics, including his time spent as Westbrook’s teammate. And as someone who loves ball, there was no better time to share a locker room with the man.

Westbrook was arguably the NBA’s hottest player in 16-17. He averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. Simply staggering. The first player in NBA history to average a triple-double across a season since Oscar Robertson in 1962. But that one 50-point game always stands out.

Oladipo was asked about that game, and he replied, “It was in Denver. I remember having a great first half and a sh*tty second half…”

“I remember him [Westbrook] that whole year. He was just different. You know what I’m saying? He was just very, very different. His demeanor, his knowing… was at an all-time high, and it was something that — I sat next to him the whole entire year — so I was really able to see that up close.”

Oladipo, who has looked up to several Hall of Fame stars, including MJ and Dwayne Wade, revealed that he also learned a lot from Westbrook that season. He further joked that Westbrook would “black out” during his stunning performances. To further support his cause, he spoke about the game winner from the Denver game, which was shot from almost half court.

What Victor Oladipo learned from Westbrook

Oladipo has played for a bunch of teams in the NBA, but it was with the Indiana Pacers that he arguably shone the brightest. It was also the team he joined right after leaving the Thunder, which means the lessons he learned from Westbrook were still fresh.

In an interview from his early Indiana days, Oladipo revealed how Westbrook inspired him to always give his all.

“One thing I learned from him (Russ) is he’s on 110 every day,” he said. “The thing about me is that he’s on 110, I’m trying to get to 115. That’s something he kinda instilled in me without doing anything. Just being himself, and that’s how I am here.”

He understood one thing perfectly. To be Number One means to constantly pursue or chase something. And that’s the mentality that made Westbrook the best in the league that season.

Sadly, his career never quite reached the heights of 2017 thereafter. His athleticism, sort of, took a hit, and he didn’t fit into the systems for many teams he played after leaving the Thunder himself. His shooting hit a terrible slump, something he hasn’t quite gotten out of, and he’s failed to make any team his home.

Westbrook has played for the Wizards, Rockets, Lakers, Clippers, and is at the Nuggets right now. But his time at OKC is what will fondly be remembered by the likes of Oladipo and other ball lovers.