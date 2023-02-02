WATCH: LeBron James sings the correct lyrics for once to 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' in clip from 2003

LeBron James is an avid music fan, or at least, that is the perception surrounding him. The Lakers superstar has often been seen on Instagram and his various social media account, vibing to music new and old alike.

However, a common observation among NBA fandom revealed a hilarious trope in this regard. LeBron James is often caught humming the wrong lyrics or mumbling along to songs rather than actually singing with them.

This has gone hand-in-hand with the LeCap James persona that has been built around James too. For someone so respected in his profession, such slip-ups have often provided comic relief when it comes to King James.

However, a rare old clip of LeBron actually getting lyrics right has been doing its rounds on the internet. The song in question? The perennial classic ‘In Da Club’ by 50 Cent.

Also Read: “LeBron James just said ‘Yaba Daba Doo’ while singing Lil Durk”: Lakers star confidently lip-synced 6lack, Young Thug’s ‘Stay Down’

LeBron James is pictured in a 2003 video singing along to the ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ track.

When 50 Cent released his album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003, it was all the world was listening to. Despite it being only his debut studio album, the album ended up being the #1 album on Billboard’s 2003 charts and was quite the rage.

‘In Da Club’ produced by Dr. Dre, proved to be arguably the biggest hit from the album. The song even features on Rolling Stone‘s 500 greatest songs of all time list.

The song was so iconic that even LeBron James could get the lyrics right. A video from 2003 shows a young James singing along to 50 Cent’s track presenting some “immaculate vibes” to viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Beloti (@beloti44)

“My flow, my show brought me dough, That bought me all my fancy things” sang a young James in tandem with 50 Cent’s verse.

James clearly was well caught up with the music of the time, something he takes pride in. Sometimes with disastrous results too. Like the time James tried to flex his knowledge of the rap game and failed while talking about the Migos.

LeBron was caught “cappin” while describing how he listened to the Migos.

Recently, tragedy hit the world of hip-hop, with Takeoff meeting a tragic death in November, 2022. And amidst the condolences came an error-filled tribute from King James too.

Talking about Takeoff and the Migos, James claimed to have been a fan from their early days. Except, in his enthusiasm, James got the timelines all wrong. The Lakers star ended up staking a claim for listening to the Migos – before they released their first project even.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was” stated James. Unfortunately for James, the community was quick to point out a fatal flaw. The Migos hadn’t released their first project until 2011.

While he may have been quick to hop on to the 50 Cent train, his alleged early love for Migos may have been a feather on his “caps”.

Also Read: “LeBron James Is Shamelessly Lying About Takeoff”: Lakers Star Called Out by Fans for False Migos Claim