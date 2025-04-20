Dwyane Wade Outlines Why He Was Immensely Disappointed In Anthony Edwards

Tonight kicks off the Lakers and Timberwolves series, one that is expected to be as competitive on the floor as it is on paper. Part of this is due to Wolves superstar Anthony Edwards, who has the spotlight on him right now due to his huge expectations. How Ant will perform has everyone, including Dwyane Wade, chiming in.

Ant is the type of player who chases greatness in every game, and when he is locked in, he’s him. he way he talks, the way he carries himself — it’s like he knows exactly what’s on the line. The 23-year-old has rightfully been compared to Michael Jordan in the past thanks to the way he can take over at any point. Edwards wasn’t afraid to talk smack to former President Barack Obama. His aura is just on another level.

But Wade is still looking for more out of Edwards. “I wanna see him be who he is on both ends of the floor, especially in winning time,” stated Wade on his podcast.

The Heat legend admitted that he questions Ant’s efforts throughout a game at times, and has even felt disappointed watching him when he coasts. “I wanna see him be who he is on both ends of the floor, especially in winning time. Not the whole game, but those last five (minutes).”

Wade went more in-depth, explaining that Ant has the potential to be the face of the league and plans to hold him to that standard. “I’m looking at how he’s gonna grow as one of the faces of the game,” added Wade, who commended the young baller for being as dynamic as he is at such a young age.

Ant puts the Wolves on his back offensively, and you can see the toll it takes. He gets gassed sometimes. It’s tough when you’re the main guy creating, scoring, and pushing the pace. By the fourth quarter, his defense can slip — not because he doesn’t care, but because he’s been carrying the load all night.

Still, you can’t help but believe in him. He’s got that energy, that presence. If anyone can figure out how to push through the fatigue and rise to that next level, it’s Anthony Edwards.

How will JJ and the Lakers scheme against a player like Anthony Edwards?

The Lakers and Timberwolves series is going to hinge on players like Edwards stepping up and making plays in crunch time. What is unknown is how Lakers coach JJ Redick plans to scheme against the Wolves’ superstar.

Redick proved earlier in the season that he can take away a team’s best weapon. Look at what the Purple and Gold did against Nikola Jokic in March, slamming him with double-teams and switches that kept The Joker off balance and eventually led to a Lakers victory.

One would assume that Ant will be battling intense double-teams throughout the series, particularly in Game 1, so the Lakers can set the tone. Edwards has overcome better defensive schemes, but this is the type of challenge Wade put on him. Let’s see if he can step up.