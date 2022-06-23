‘LeBron James is so narcissistic that he owns 2 of his own record breaking $5 million rookie cards’: Lakers star has a unique way of adding to his $1 billion net worth

LeBron James is currently the richest NBA player, being the first ever active player to reach $1 billion, and two incredibly rare cards make up that net worth.

The Lakers absolutely underperformed last season. They made the bold move to bring in Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last offseason, but the move absolutely blew up in their faces.

The roster was never built to take advantage of Westbrook’s best traits, and he had perhaps his worst statistical season of his career. Everything he did on the court was viewed under a microscope.

Whether it was roster issues or coaching, the Westbrook fit was always off. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis was injured for a large part of the season.

LeBron James for his part did everything he could. He almost led the league in scoring, and he had an MVP caliber season. He perhaps would have even won had the Lakers not done so poor. For the season, he averaged, 30.3 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 6.2 assists per game.

LeBron James owns two of his rarest cards

Basketball cards can be some of the most expensive collector’s items in the world. If you’re looking for cards of a superstar or legend, the price goes up even more.

People spend insane amounts of money, blowing through packs, hoping to find that one rare card. Why? Well, in auction, those cards can fetch enormous amounts of money.

If you spend a couple thousand dollars opening packs, you could easily make it back by drawing a rare card that could be worth up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in the open market. Sometimes, they even command millions. For example, there’s a LeBron James rookie card that’s worth a record $5 million in an auction.

There are also only 23 of those cards in existence. However, you may be surprised to know that LeBron owns two of those 23 cards, noting that he’ll be good for sometime should he ever choose to sell them. James knows how to be a good businessman, even if it means being a little narcissistic and owning his own cards. You can watch this video from the 1:12 mark for more details.

