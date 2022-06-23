Basketball

‘LeBron James is so narcissistic that he owns 2 of his own record breaking $5 million rookie cards’: Lakers star has a unique way of adding to his $1 billion net worth

‘LeBron James is so narcissistic that he owns 2 of his own record breaking $5 million rookie cards’: Lakers star has a unique way of adding to his $1 billion net worth
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Best hotdog topping? The tears of Larry Bird and the 1985 Boston Celtics": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a snarky one-liner in response to a culinary question
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
‘LeBron James is so narcissistic that he owns 2 of his own record breaking $5 million rookie cards’: Lakers star has a unique way of adding to his $1 billion net worth
‘LeBron James is so narcissistic that he owns 2 of his own record breaking $5 million rookie cards’: Lakers star has a unique way of adding to his $1 billion net worth

LeBron James is currently the richest NBA player, being the first ever active player to…