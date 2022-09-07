“You gotta double dip them, man!”: Kevin Durant hilariously taught young Dubs fan the best way to eat Nachos

Kevin Durant is an enigma.

Despite his abundant and undeniable talent, Kevin Durant still remains a mystery to NBA fans. Durant’s persona has been divisive and has seen him become one of the most talked about players in the league.

Regardless, Kevin Durant the basketball player remains one of the best to ever grace the sport. A scorer who draws no parallels, KD has been a star throughout the duration of his career.

Despite having torn his Achilles Tendon as recently as 2019, Durant has re-established himself as a top 5 player in the league. However, further drama surrounded involving his relationship with the Brooklyn Nets. The public narrative surrounding KD has arguably never been more negative.

At this point, burner accounts and trade requests aside, let’s give KD some credit. Durant did give a young fan some life-altering advice while warming up for the Dubs. And it involved literally the “corniest” of snacks – Nachos.

What was the advice Kevin Durant had for a young fan that had to do with Nachos?

While he was warming at the Oracle, KD was offered Nachos by a young fan. In a sweet gesture, Kevin Durant accepted the offer and leaned in to share a couple of words with the young boy.

Throwback to when KD asked a kid if he “double dipped” before eating his nachos 😂 pic.twitter.com/KcGYSMjfm2 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 5, 2022

It was then that KD realized something. A cardinal sin of sorts by his reaction. Kevin Durant realized that the boy did not double dip his Nachos in the Salsa.

Durant expressed shock and taught the boy how it is done. Clearly a Nacho enthusiast, Durant shows impeccable technique as he navigates the double dip. It’s not just the shooting form that is worthy of emulation from Kevin Durant.

Teach ’em young, KD.

Double dip your Nachos, kids.

