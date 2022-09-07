Basketball

“You gotta double dip them, man!”: Kevin Durant hilariously taught young Dubs fan the best way to eat Nachos

"You gotta double dip them, man!": Kevin Durant hilariously taught young Dubs fan the best way to eat Nachos
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
Luka Doncic announces he's watching these two NBA stars in world cup qualifiers with the most devilish smile
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"You gotta double dip them, man!": Kevin Durant hilariously taught young Dubs fan the best way to eat Nachos
“You gotta double dip them, man!”: Kevin Durant hilariously taught young Dubs fan the best way to eat Nachos

Kevin Durant is an enigma. Despite his abundant and undeniable talent, Kevin Durant still remains…