Heat Announcer Claiming Celtics Won 2022 NBA Finals Over Warriors Has NBA Twitter ‘ROLF-ing Hard’

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after he was named the Magic Johnson western conference MVP after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors took on the Miami Heat tonight, a game that ended in the former winning with a score line of 113-92. However, while Dub Nation will be extremely happy with the result itself, there was something that happened during the game that has left countless amongst their ranks beyond annoyed.

Advertisement

With only a minute to go in the first half, Miami Heat announcer, Eric Reid made a massive mistake while talking about the 2022 NBA Finals. Most remember this as the series Stephen Curry solidified his legacy, leading his team to the fourth championship in the Curry era, and winning his first Finals MVP. However, when Reid brought up those Finals, this is what he said, as seen in the X[Formerly Twitter] post below.

“Andrew Wiggins, a guy who averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds per game in the 2022 NBA Finals, which they [the Golden State Warriors] lost to the Celtics. Two years ago, it was Boston in six, to win it all.”

Advertisement

Perhaps, in a different timeline, the Celtics did indeed win the 2022 NBA championship. However, in the timeline that we exist in at the moment, it was in fact the Golden State Warriors who came away victorious. And we are sure of that since fans reacting to this on X were equally as baffled as we are at the moment.

One X user was so concerned with what Eric Reid said, he felt he needed to post about it on social media to get a better handle on what the announcer was talking about.

There were also other users who were looking to correct the announcer by way of mockery, with one of them even insinuating that he wasn’t far away from mixing up the lingos of multiple different sports while talking about basketball.

Advertisement

Users also took notice of the fact that not only did the announcer make the mistake once, but he also came back after a pause to double down on what he said. They recognized that it only made the incident all the funnier.

This is undoubtedly a very embarrassing moment for Eric Reid. After all, the tenured man is in the middle of his 35th season as Heat announcer, as per NBA.com, so mistakes of this nature are far from expected for him. However, while the situation is admittedly hilarious, it will also blow over with time, and most will forget this even happened, before long.

Keep your head up, Eric! We’re all just human.