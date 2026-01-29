Heat Unable to Win Outright Bidding War for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Says Tim Bontemps

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name has been on the tips of everybody’s tongue over the last few weeks. It seems more apparent than ever that the Greek Freak will be on his way out of Milwaukee despite the franchise doing everything to make him happy.

Advertisement

It’s the most prominent thing in the 31-year-old superstar’s sport’s life right now, considering he recently sustained a calf injury that has him sidelined for 4-6 weeks. It also doesn’t help that the Bucks are 18-27, currently hold the 12th seed in the East, and are riding a 3-game losing streak.

But regardless of the injury or the Bucks sharp decline, the trade deadline is coming up,. That means analysts are pumping out a number of scenarios of where the former league MVP might end up. Tim Bontemps spoke about Giannis potentially ending up on the Miami Heat during a recent edition of the Hoop Collective. He began by pitching the assets that Miami had to give up.

“Tyler Herro is from Milwaukee. They have Kel’el Ware. They have Jaime Jaquez. They have some interesting young players. They have a couple picks,” stated the b-ball insider. “They have enough, again, like the Lakers, if Giannis says, ‘I want to be on the Miami Heat,’ they can at least give some solid collection of stuff.”

It would be hard for some hardcore Heat fans to see someone like Herro dealt away, but for Giannis? I don’t think they’d miss him that much. Plus, the idea of seeing Antetokounmpo in the back court with Bam Adebayo is intriguing. It could be the perfect combo that really turns the East on its side and ushers in a new era for Heat basketball.

Tim Bontemps on the Miami HEAT–Giannis Antetokounmpo: “They have enough to where, if Giannis says, ‘I want to be on the Miami HEAT,’ they can at least give some solid collection of stuff. But if it gets to an open bidding, they don’t have enough to win an outright bidding war,… pic.twitter.com/DMKH79KqUd — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) January 28, 2026

However, Miami would need to get him first, and according to Bontemps, they would not be able to acquire him if it went to an open bidding war. “But this is where you do the open bidding. You do the open bidding, they don’t have enough to win an outright bidding war in my opinion, for him.” That is the unfortunate reality for some teams when it comes to the business of the game.

The Heat are stuck right at that middle point of being able to contend, or being a Play-In playoff team with a first-round exit like a year ago. If they don’t have the funds to acquire Giannis, they have to hope the Greek Freak just chooses that as his destination, which is still possible.

Obviously, Miami is not the only organization who are bidding or interested in the big man. Some speculated that the Golden State Warriors could make a play for him following Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury. The Knicks were also a team that many assumed could be in play, as the Greek Freak could be the centerpiece at helping the Mecca get back to the NBA Finals.

This whole situation feels like it’s less about packages and more about leverage. If Giannis truly wants out and points to one city, everything changes. Milwaukee still holds the cards for now, but that grip loosens fast when a superstar starts nudging the conversation in a certain direction.