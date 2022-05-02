“H*ll yeah, Draymond Green deserved that Flagrant 2!”: Kendrick Perkins backs referees following mixed reactions to Flagrant 2 call

Draymond Green deserved the flagrant 2, and Kendrick Perkins isn’t backing down about it, claiming it is about “player protection”.

The Golden State Warriors came out on top in an exciting Game 1 match against the Memphis Grizzlies. While there were many topics of conversation, the biggest one was Draymond Green’s flagrant 2.

The match ended with just a one-point difference of 117-116 in favor of the Warriors. Nevertheless, both fans and analysts alike have been in a heated debate regarding the call on Draymond. As many felt that the refs’ decision was a bit excessive.

However, one of the most notable figures on the side of the referees, is former Boston Celtics center, Kendrick Perkins. He suggests that the call was right and is all about “player protection”.

Hell yeah Draymond Green deserved that Flagrant 2 foul yesterday and here’s WHY!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/9OulghU659 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 2, 2022

Player protection is important, but there are many who believe that the call was an example of how soft the league is. Draymond himself believed that the foul was given simply based on his reputation.

Draymond Green celebrated his ejection as if he made a game-winning basket

The debate surrounding the ejection of Draymond Green continues to rage on. Many players have questioned the call and even sided with the Warrior’s power forward. Yet, his reaction in-game was most interesting.

He does have a reputation for being a “hard as nails, no-nonsense” kind of player. However, Draymond’s reaction was unnecessary. Green celebrated and taunted the Memphis crowd, feeding off their irritation.

Crowd chanting “throw him out” then Draymond Green gets ejected. His reaction: pic.twitter.com/gl1k6XKx4e — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) May 1, 2022

Draymond even talked about the same on his podcast.

Draymond Green speaks on his Game 1 ejection. 👀 (🎥: @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/OS56bAQeTK — theScore (@theScore) May 2, 2022

It was a wild night in Memphis. The emotions of both the fans and the players are high. This will certainly continue throughout the series.