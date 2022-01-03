“Thank you Jimmy Butler, appreciate you!”: Karl Anthony-Towns thanks the Miami Heat forward for leading the Timberwolves to the playoffs despite having issues off the court at the time

Karl Anthony Towns appreciates his time with Jimmy Butler even though they haven’t seen eye to eye ever since his departure from Minnesota.

Jimmy Butler finally found a home in Miami after unsatisfactory stints with Timberwolves and the Sixers. In just his first season with the Heat, he made a trip to the NBA finals but injuries kept him from giving the Lakers a fair fight.

Minnesota Timberwolves on the other hand have not been in the playoffs since his departure. To some extent, Karl Anthony Towns and co proved everything Jimmy said about them to be accurate. KAT is not a great leader and their record in the past few seasons makes it evident.

Karl Anthony Towns says they got the job done with Jimmy Butler and that’s what matters in the end.

The matchup between Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves is always highly anticipated because of the KAT-Jimmy rivalry. There’s always a lot of trash talk and pettiness when the two share the court. Jimmy believes KAT was soft and lacked the hunger to win. Their beef is always the highlight of the match when they face each other. However, the details of their relationship off the court are largely unknown.

KAT gives Jimmy Butler his flowers “Thank you Jimmy, appreciate you. No matter that we didn’t see eye to eye…We got the job done on the court.” (h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/XhcUHJNxEM — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 3, 2022

In a recent Twitch stream, KAT decided to spread some love while he can. Due to Covid, he lost his mother last year. That clearly had a profound effect on him. The Minnesota big-man recalled all his ex-teammates and appreciated them. An unexpected name on the list was Jimmy Butler.

He admitted that their relationship soured over the years but he is still grateful to Butler. They made the playoffs together one season and it wouldn’t have been possible without the Heat superstar.

“Thank you Jimmy appreciate you. We didn’t see eye to eye we don’t have to but guess what we got the job done on the court. But we gave the Wolves a chance to be in the playoffs. We did that,” said Towns.

“I see so much negativity on the internet I hate that. Spread love, I want to spread some appreciation flowers. Let’s get flowers more we losing people every day.”

KAT is currently in health and safety protocols along with starter D’Angelo Russell. This affects Minnesota’s already faint chances to make the playoffs this season.

