“I don’t like being Hollywood, I don’t like all this extra drama”: Giannis Antetokounmpo dishes out reason behind refusing Space Jam

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had no interest in being part of the sequel to the cult classic Space Jam.

There is no denying that the movie Space Jam holds a special place in the heart of all hoop fans, especially the 90s kids. The original starred the heartthrob of America, Michael Jordan, in the lead role, with Looney Tunes as the supporting cast.

The 1996 animated sports comedy had MJ team up with iconic characters of Looney Tunes to take down the Monstars in a basketball game. Twenty-five years after the release of the original, Warner Bros thought of encashing on the popularity, signing LeBron James in the sequel.

Titled Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel would have many stars from the NBA make special appearances, similar to what we saw in the original. While it would be an honor for any player to be part of the classic, such was not the case with Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak had no interest in filming for the sequel alongside King James and would rather spend that time focusing on his craft.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals the reason behind outright refusing to be a part of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The two-time MVP is a generational talent, having a global fan following. Giannis’ journey in the NBA is the perfect example of the American Dream. Hailing from Greece, the Bucks forward has already cemented one of the greatest legacies.

Many regard the Greek Freak as the current best player in the league. Thus with a sequel to Space Jam in the making, one would imagine Giannis being a part of the project in some way or the other. However, the Bucks DPOY has no interest in doing films.

“I don’t like being Hollywood. I don’t like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me,” said Giannis.

Via: Basketball Network

The six-time All-Star believed he could rather spend the time improving his game during the off-season while the shooting of the movie took place. Giannis indeed made a wise decision as the Bucks would go on to lift the 2021 Larry O’Brien trophy.

The Greek Freak was crowned Finals MVP in what could be described as one of the greatest Finals performances.

The sequel to Space Jam had released in July last year. While the movie was a box-office hit, it did receive a fair share of criticism with a dash of LBJ bashing.