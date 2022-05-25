Basketball

“I don’t like being Hollywood, I don’t like all this extra drama”: Giannis Antetokounmpo dishes out reason behind refusing Space Jam

"I don't like being Hollywood, I don't like all this extra drama": Giannis Antetokounmpo dishes out reason behind refusing Space Jam
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"It would be wrong to watch F1 from home" - Fernando Alonso has no intention to step down from F1 from F1
Next Article
Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens record: Kolkata Eden Gardens Virat Kohli last 5 IPL innings list
NBA Latest Post
"Kobe Bryant was 6-0 and Steph Curry is 5-0!": Lakers legend's incredible WCF record between 2000-2010 is set to be matched by Warriors superstar
“Kobe Bryant was 6-0 and Steph Curry is 5-0!”: Lakers legend’s incredible WCF record between 2000-2010 is set to be matched by Warriors superstar

Kobe Bryant was unbeaten in the WCF for a decade. He was 6-0 between 2000-2010.…