“He’s a Freak”: Former All-Star Reveals Why Paolo Banchero Is Better Than Victor Wembanyama

Paolo Banchero recently signed a five-year rookie max extension with the Orlando Magic worth $239 million guaranteed, with performance incentives that could push the total to a whopping $287 million. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, is the largest in Magic history and reflects Orlando’s commitment to Banchero as its franchise centerpiece. This extension indicates that both Banchero and Franz Wagner will be leading the team for the foreseeable future

While Banchero’s slated to earn approximately $15.3 million next season, his salary will skyrocket starting in 2026–27, potentially reaching over $49 million annually if he meets criteria like making an All-NBA Team or winning MVP. This contract positions Banchero among the league’s elite rising stars financially, as only a small handful of talents make over $50 million a year.

The former top pick’s massive extension prompted Jeff Teague and the Club 520 Podcast crew to discuss his ranking among the NBA’s top stars. “Shai, Jokic, Giannis, Steph Curry, LeBron, KD, six,” Teague and the crew began to count talents whom they’d still take over the Magic star. “Jayson Tatum, that’s seven … Imma take him over Wemby.”

After deciding that Banchero hadn’t surpassed Anthony Edwards in the league rankings, it was determined that the multifaceted forward isn’t yet a top-10 talent in the league. It was a consensus from the crew that Banchero is at least top-15, though, with Teague even insisting he’d take him over Devin Booker.

“The reason I say he better than Wemby is cause Wemby ain’t really did nothing,” Teague continued. “We just like Wemby. He’s a freak.” Teague’s cohost, B Hen, took exception to that, insisting that Wemby’s defense sets him apart. But the former Atlanta Hawk claimed the Spurs star has only dominated defensively for half a season.

“He’s a phenomenal player, but I’m just gonna go with what I see,” Teague said of the up-and-coming big man. The comparisons were then directed at other young forwards, including Jalen Williams and Evan Mobley. Cohost DJ Wells couldn’t take Paolo over Williams, who just won a championship, but he easily ranked Banchero above the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

With the influx of star talent in recent seasons, it’s tough to pin down a definitive ranking, especially for a young player like Wemby, whose second season was cut short by a blood clot in his shoulder. If the 2023 first overall pick can stay healthy for a full season, there’s little doubt he’ll climb significantly in the eyes of many analysts.

Paolo Banchero still has plenty to prove with the Magic, despite the hefty paycheck he was just handed. He hasn’t been able to lead the team to a playoff series win just yet, but Orlando’s management clearly believes the Duke product is capable of ushering the franchise into a successful era.