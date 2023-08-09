“Don’t Have a Stephen A Smith Hairline”: Michael Jordan’s Son Channeled His Father by Taking Shots at ESPN Analyst for ‘Larsa Pippen Disrespect’

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen recently released a brand new episode of their podcast, ‘Separation Anxiety’, a show where they talk about their relationship and everything surrounding it. Given the controversy around Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and their relationship, the show has gained quite a bit of traction over the last month. With the Bulls legend publicly disapproving of his son’s new relationship, and even ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith taking shots at the two, more fans have been tuning in to see the couple’s response. And in the most recent episode, there certainly was one by both Marcus and Larsa.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently called out Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa for her antics. He referenced how ‘MJ’ has publicly said that the couple does not have his blessing, and how he agrees with that stance. However, Smith also said that he doesn’t blame Marcus for the relationship, given how attractive Larsa is. Take a look at his YouTube clip below.

Marcus Jordan says he doesn’t have MJ’s hairline, taking a shot at Stephen A. Smith

On the latest episode of Separation Anxiety, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were reacting to fans’ comments about them, whether it be hilarious roasts or references to more serious topics. One of the comments they came across during the segment alleged that Marcus’ forehead has turned into the size of Michael Jordan’s from back in 1988. Responding to the claim, the younger Jordan gracefully defended his hairline:

“If you’re not familiar, my dad (Michael Jordan) started losing his hair around ’85, ’86. And so, it is no secret I wear hats. I think my forehead looks pretty good. I used to have braids back in the day. When you have braids, sometimes your hairline recedes, because they keep yanking on your hair so much. Plus there is some Native American in my family, so I get my mom’s dad’s hair, not my dad’s hair.”[36:20]

“Definitely don’t have a Stephen A. Smith hairline,” Marcus added.

Larsa Pippen immediately came up with the adlib, “Who’s that?”, once the topic of Stephen A. Smith was brought up. With Marcus Jordan throwing shade at Smith and Larsa acting like she doesn’t know who the analyst is, it is clear that the couple does not approve of his recent messaging at all.

It is likely they learned a thing or two from Michael Jordan about taking things personally.

Michael Jordan took absolutely everything personally

It is no secret that Michael Jordan did his best work once he took something to heart. The Bulls legend was very petty too. So, unless the opponent was taking special steps to avoid annoying him, absolutely everything could set ‘His Airness’ off.

On one occasion, former head coach of the New York Knicks, Nick Pitino accused Michael Jordan of faking an injury. Given MJ's track record, a hit to his credibility was never expected to go down well with him. The next game he dropped 47 on the Knicks.